STAKES ARE AT PEAK LEVEL FOR BC39 SEPT. 5-6

Speedway, Indiana………With 86 cars entered for the September 5-6 Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the prestige of winning is at a maximum and the stakes are mountainous.

As it stands now, with only a quarter of the field slotted to make Thursday night’s A-Main, that essentially means the heat races, qualifiers and any race leading up to the feature will look like stacked feature events anywhere else for the USAC P1 Insurance National Midgets.

Therefore, with so much on-track action and a field laden with racing stud-status, a special format will be utilized to whittle the field down to 22 starters for the main event. You’ll more than get your money’s worth Wednesday.

General admission ticketholders will have first-come, first-served access to the Shaw Grandstand, the temporary grandstands built in the IMS infield, near the Dirt Track. Kids 15 & under are admitted free with paid adult ticketholders. Wednesday General Admission ticketholders can access the IMS infield and can purchase Pit Passes. All tickets can be purchased now at http://www.TheBC39.com/.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018

The format for Wednesday’s program on Sept. 5 will feature all cars hitting the track, not for qualifying as is usually done for the majority of USAC National events. Instead, all cars will draw for randomly draw for heat race positions and hot lap with their heat race. Two rounds of hot laps will be held, starting with the final heat and snaking back to conclude with the final heat.

The race for victory will certainly be one that everybody certainly has an eye on. But, the battle for passing points will be as essential, with each car gaining valuable points with each car he or she passes determining where you will start in the qualifying races come Thursday night.

One faulty move, mistake, or just being caught up in someone else’s mess can derail an the entire two-days of racing for them. Drivers will have to be on their toes and on the gas to accomplish their mission. And that’s only get into Thursday’s 39-lap main event, which will boast more than $70,000 in purse and incentives, including a $15,000 winner’s purse – the largest in Midget racing.

Heat races will be 10 laps each, with the starting lineups determined by random draw. Points for the heats will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions gained or lost. Cars will be positioned into qualifying races Thursday based on the points accumulated in Wednesday’s heats.

The much-talked about pursuit race on Wednesday will include 24 Starters (the top-10 in qualifying points, the 10 heat race winners and 4 promoter option spots. Every four laps, USAC will throw a competition flag and cars that have been passed during that stage will be called to exit the track.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

All cars are eligible for Thursday’s qualifying races, with up to 12 cars competing per race. Qualifying races will be 10 laps each, with top-six starting positions inverted with the top point earner from Wednesday’s heat races starting sixth. Total points from the heat races and qualifying races will be added to set the feature starting lineup, along with transfers from the B-Main, C-Main and front of the D-Main races. The top 16 overall in accumulated points will start straight-up in the first eight rows of the feature.

G-Main: 10 laps. Includes cars 87th or higher in points, with the top four finishers transferring to the F-Main.

F-Main: 10 laps. Includes cars 73rd through 86th in points, plus the top four finishers from the G-Main. The top four finishers transfer to the E-Main.

E-Main: 10 laps. Includes cars 59-72 in points, plus the top four finishers from the F-Main. The top four finishers transfer to the D-Main.

D-Main: 12 laps. Includes cars 45-58 in points, plus the top four finishers from the E-Main. The top four finishers transfer to the C-Main.

C-Main: 15 laps. Includes cars 31-44 in points, plus the top four finishers from the D-Main. The top four finishers transfer to the B-Main.

B-Main (Semi-Feature): 20 laps. Includes cars ranked 17-30 in points, plus the top-four finishers from the C-Main. The top six finishers transfer to the night’s A-Main feature event.

The 39-lap A-Main feature will have 22 starters, plus two USAC provisional starters (if applicable) and two IMS options.

Tickets are now on sale for the Driven2SaveLives “BC39” presented by NOS Energy Drink at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 5-6 featuring the USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/usac or via phone at the IMS ticket office at (317) 492-8500.

Visit http://www.TheBC39.com/ for more information about the race, including tickets and camping.

DRIVEN2SAVELIVES “BC39” PRES. BY NOS ENERGY DRINK ENTRY LIST

(86 cars as of August 20, 2018)

0 STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Steve Buckwalter)

1 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

1BR DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (SFH Racing Development)

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz Racing)

1ST SHANE COTTLE/Kokomo, IN (Daryl Saucier)

1T TYLER SHOEMAKER/Bloomington, IL (Jay Mounce)

2D MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Dan & Patricia Harris)

2ND JEB SESSUMS/Burleson, TX (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3 TBA (Ray Racing)

3D RICH DRANGMEISTER/Hobart, IN (Rich Drangmeister)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4D ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Ken Dalby)

5 ®C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Baldwin Brothers Racing)

5B CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Briscoe Racing)

5x ROY CARUTHERS/Indianapolis, IN (Boyle Racing Headquarters)

7 GAGE WALKER/Fairland, IN (Brian Walker)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7CG TBA (Seven, LLC)

7CH CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN (Seven, LLC)

7p BRIAN PETERSON/Mukwonago, WI (Brian Peterson)

10 LANCE BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

11 TRACY HINES/New Castle, IN (Leader Card Racers)

11A ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Brandon Gray)

11L AARON LEFFEL/Springfield, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11T TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Chuck Taylor)

11Y TRAVIS YOUNG/Casey, IL (Travis Young)

12 J.B. GILBERT/Charleston, IL (J.B. Gilbert)

15 ®JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Petry Motorsports)

15c CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17BC JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing – Matt Wood)

17D DAKOTA JACKSON/Elizabethtown, IN (Koontz Racing)

17K MICHAEL KOONTZ/Bloomington, IN (Koontz Racing)

17s RICKY STENHOUSE, JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Clauson-Marshall Racing/Matt Wood)

21 CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Justin Dickerson)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Steve Reynolds)

21x TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Steve Reynolds/Rip Jetson)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

24x DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA (Neverlift Motorsports)

25 JERRY COONS, JR./Tucson, AZ (Petry Motorsports)

25p DYLAN PETERSON/Sioux Falls, SD (Vance Peterson)

25s ALEX SCHRIEVER/Sioux Falls, SD (Jeff Davis)

25x GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tom Malloy)

27 TUCKER KLAASMEYER/Paola, KS (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

27z ®ZANE HENDRICKS/Stillwater, OK (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

35 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Petry Motorsports)

35L ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

35x CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Chris Baue)

39 KYLE MAY/New Palestine, IN (Kyle May)

39BC ®ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

46x ROBBY SPINO/Wallingford, CT (Robby Spino)

49 ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Andy Bradley)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Steve Bordner)

56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Mark Chisholm)

57A ANDREW FELKER/Carl Junction, MO (Bill Ecker)

57B CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Bill Ecker)

57D DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (McCreery Motorsports)

57F NATE FOSTER/Greenwood, IN (Nate Foster)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Brownsburg, IN (Kevin Studley)

63 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL (Joe Dooling)

63D J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Joe Dooling)

67 ®LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

67F KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFH Racing Development)

67K HOLLY SHELTON/Sacramento, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

69 RYAN SMITH/Kunkletown, PA (SFH Racing Development)

71 RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

71x BRYAN DROLLINGER/Lomita, CA (Drollinger Racing)

72 ®SAM JOHNSON/St. Peters, MO (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

76E TBA (FMR Racing)

76m BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (FMR Racing)

77 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Alex Bright Racing)

77x OLIVIA BENNETT/Aurora, CO (Bennett Motorsports)

83 KARSYN ELLEDGE/Mooresville, NC (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

84 CHAD BOAT/Phoenix, AZ (Tucker/Boat Motorsports)

88 TYLER NELSON/Olathe, KS (Tyler Nelson Racing)

89 BRAYDAN WILLMINGTON/Marulan, New South Wales, Australia (Team RayPro)

91 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Harris Racing)

91T TYLER THOMAS/Collinsville, OK (Brian Thomas)

93K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (DKR Motorsports)

97 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Keith Kunz Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian)

99p DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Kami Ronk)

99w KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Jay Mounce)

TBA (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

**(R) represents a USAC P1 Insurance National Midget Rookie of the Year contender.