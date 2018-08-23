Allstar Performance Event List: August 24 – 26, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 27-29, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday August 24, 2018
Accord Speedway – Accord, NY – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars –
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic
Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mark Keegan Classic
Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC – CAN – Empire Super Sprints –
Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD – USA – World of Outlaws – Rushmore Outlaw Showdown
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series / Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series – Traditional Challenge
Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series –
Dodge County Fair Speedway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association – Rick Schmidt Memorial
Dodge County Fair Speedway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association –
East Texas Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series –
Grundy County Speedway – Morris, IL – USA – POWRi – Pavement Midgets –
Heart O’Texas Speedway – Waco, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits –
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series –
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing –
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – USA – Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series – Speedy Bill Memorial
I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI – USA – Sprints on Dirt –
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series –
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – NSL – Non-Wing Sprint Cars –
Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –
Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Sprint Car Smackdown
Lee USA Speedway – Lee, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds –
Legion Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club –
Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series –
Mitchell Raceway – Fairbanks, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –
Northline Speedway – Hidden Valley, NT – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series –
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Crate Sprint Cars –
Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT – ONT – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –
Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour –
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman –
Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Sprint Cars –
River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association –
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars –
Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association –
Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars –
Travelers Rest Speedway – Traverlers Rest, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour –
US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –
West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars –
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20’s
Saturday August 25, 2018
34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA – USA – Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway – Arlington, MN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Baer Field Speedway – Fort Wayne, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – USAC – Speed 2 DMA Midget Car Championship
Big Sky Speedway – Shepherd, MT – USA – World of Outlaws
Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Traditional Sprint Car Series / Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series – Traditional Challenge
Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – UMSS – Winged Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway – Charleston, IL – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Lake Speedway – Crary, ND – USA – Canadian-American Outlaw Sprint Series / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Friendship Motor Speedway – Elkin, NC – USA – Carolina No Bull Sprint Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Heartland Park Topeka – Topeka, KS – USA – ASCS – Red River Region / ASCS – Warrior Region
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – POWRi – West Midget Series
Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS – USA – POWRi – Wingless Auto Racing
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship – Sprint Car Smackdown
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway – Canandaigua, NY – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Season Championship
Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – Season Championship
LeRPM Speedway – St-Marcel-de-Richelieu, QC – CAN – Empire Super Sprints
Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown,PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions
Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Idaho Six Cylinder Racing League
New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – Northeast Wingless Sprint Cars
New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – USA – Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Northline Speedway – Hidden Valley, NT – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Johnny Key Classic
Orange County Fair Speedway – Middletown, NY – USA – Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Pittsbugh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series
Pittsbugh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track – Plymouth, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – USAC – East Wingless Sprints
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sammy G Nolen Motorsports Park – Glenmore, LA – USA – Louisiana Outlaw Racesaver Series
Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association
Saratoga Speedway – Black Rock, BC – USA – WILROC – Ross Surgenor Championship
Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Bullet Speedway – Owendale, MI – USA – Michigan Traditional Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Oregon Speedway – Medford, OR – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway – Ephing, NH – USA – Small Block Supermodifieds – Double Feature
Sweetwater Speedway – Rock Springs, WY – USA – POWRi – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Twin Cities Raceway Park – North Vernon, IN – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – USAC – West Coast 360 Sprint Car Championship – Battle at the Beach
Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval – Wenatchee, WA – USA – Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY – USA – Patriot Sprint Tour
Sunday August 26, 2018
Autodrome Chaudiere – Vallee-Jonction, QC – CAN – Empire Super Sprints – Asphalt Assult
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series
Quincy Raceways – Quincy, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars