Benton County Bullring Sunday for Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

May 1, 2024 – This Sunday, May 5, the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders attack the quarter-mile Benton County Speedway bullring in Vinton, Iowa! The action is always intense on the high banks.

This marks the fifth appearance for the Sprint Invaders in Vinton. Four different winners have graced victory lane at the facility. Jonathan Cornell (2021), and Luke Verardi (2022) were joined last year by Cody Wehrle and Paul Nienhiser as winners there.

Nienhiser leads the early point race after a dominant performance in April at 34 Raceway. Defending series’ champion Ryan Bunton is second, followed by Cam Martin, Josh Schneiderman and Wehrle. Tyler Lee, Ryan Jamison, Dustin Clark, Colton Fisher and Chris Martin round out the top ten.

Gates open Sunday at 2:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Adult General Admission tickets are $20 with Vets and seniors admitted at $18. Kids 6-12 are $5 with Kids 5 and under FREE. The card also features IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts.

2024 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 13 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, May 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Sunday, May 26 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 2 – Stuart Speedway (Stuart, IA)*

Friday, June 7 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Sunday, June 9 – Adams County Speedway (IL) (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 21 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Saturday, June 22 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 23 – East Moline Raceway (East Moline, IL)

Sunday, July 7 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Tuesday, July 16 – Independence Motor Speedway (Independence, IA)

Tuesday, July 30 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 16 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Saturday, August 17 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Friday, September 27 – TBD

Saturday, September 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2024 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 224

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 209

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 204

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 202

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 194

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 192

Ryan Jamison, West Burlington, IA, 190

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 189

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 182

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 179

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 176

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 137

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 125

(tie) Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 125

(tie) TJ Haddy, Waupun, WI, 125

16. Jonathan Hughes, Knoxville, IA, 50

(tie) Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 50

