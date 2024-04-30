Dominic Scelzi Receives Confidence Boost Following First Win of the Season

Inside Line Promotions

HANFORD, Calif. (April 30, 2024) – Dominic Scelzi captured his first victory of the season last Saturday at Kings Speedway.

“I feel like for the first time in a long time I rolled into Hanford with less confidence than I’ve had in a long time because we didn’t seem to do much right during our couple of months in the Midwest,” he said. “It didn’t help in qualifying on Saturday when I jumped the cushion. I was trying too hard to maximize what I could get out of the race car.”

Scelzi kicked off his first race of the season in his home state of California by qualifying sixth quickest. He then won every race he entered the remainder of the night.

“In the heat race I knew we’d be pretty good starting on the bottom,” he said. “In the dash when we won it Cole (Macedo) started sixth and got to second. I knew he’d be on his game and really good in the feature. In my opinion it’d be the two fastest cars racing it out.”

Scelzi led nearly the entire main event, but he was passed for the top spot near the midpoint.

“We led the first half and I was searching in traffic,” he said. “Macedo got by on the bottom. I slid a lapped car in turns three and four. Cole passed me and the lapped car on the bottom. He led that lap and the bottom of turns one and two. He followed a lapped car into the bottom of turns three and four. I powered around the both of them. I ran the middle of turns one and two and he slid me in turns three and four the next lap, but I turned under him and stuck the bottom the rest of the race.”

The triumphant performance was significant in more ways than one for Scelzi.

“It was the confidence boost I needed as a driver,” he said. “I think that was my 13 th win overall in Hanford, which I believe is in the top 10 of all-time wins there. That means a lot for it being one of my home tracks.”

Scelzi will return to Kings Speedway this Friday before running double duty in a 410ci winged sprint car and 360ci winged sprint on Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

“My biggest goal is to qualify well during all three races this weekend,” he said. “I think if we can do that we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win.”

April 27 – Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif. – Qualifying: 6; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

16 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 11 top 15s, 15 top 20s

Friday at Kings Speedway in Hanford, Calif., and Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif., with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series

