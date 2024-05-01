Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Set For Massive Three-Day Weekend in Missouri, Illinois

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (May 1, 2024) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota returns to Missouri and Illinois for a three-day weekend to cap off May and kick-start June.

Spanning Thursday through Saturday, the Series will visit Doe Run Raceway (Doe Run, MO) on May 30, Coles County Speedway (Mattoon, IL) on May 31 and Wayne County Speedway (Wayne City, IL) on June 1.

The visits to Doe Run and Wayne County will be the Series’ second consecutive year visiting both tracks, while the stop at Coles County’s 1/8-mile track will be the Series’ first.

Last year, 2022 Series champion Zach Daum, of Pocahontas, IL, locked up Victory Lane at Doe Run and both races at Wayne County. Searching for a second title, Daum will be back to defend his wins with Trifecta Motorsports.

When the Series debuts at Coles County Speedway, it’ll also be the track’s first national Midget race, having recently opened in 2019.

The events at Doe Run and Coles County will also count toward the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series, seeing Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi stars going head to head for the Challenge championship – won by last year by Daum, who’s also the current Challenge Series points leader.

EVENT INFO FOR DOE RUN

Date – Thursday, May 30

Location – Doe Run, MO

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? You can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (July 21, 2023) –



Previous Xtreme Outlaw winner at Doe Run –

2023 – Zach Daum on July 21

EVENT INFO FOR COLES COUNTY

Date – Friday, May 31

Location – Mattoon, IL

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? You can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

EVENT INFO FOR WAYNE COUNTY

Date – Saturday, June 1

Location – Wayne City, IL

Times (CT) –

2PM Pit Gates Open

5PM Grandstand Gates Open

6:30PM Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it? You can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (June 3, 2023) –



Previous Xtreme Outlaw winner at Wayne County –

2023 – Zach Daum on June 2 & June 3

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.