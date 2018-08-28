NCRA Sprint Car Points Battle Resumes This Saturday Night!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – August 27, 2018 – Only three events remain on the 2018 schedule for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division and the battle for the season championship is as close as ever with 50-points separating the top three drivers while fourth position in the standings is just 135-points out. The first of those three events will take place this coming Saturday night, September 1st, at 81 Speedway in Park City.

Ten events have been held thus far this season and after claiming his first feature victory of the season the “Night before Hutch,” J.D. Johnson of Wichita has regained the point lead over three-time and defending tour champion Jeremy Campbell. Johnson held the point lead until mid-July when Campbell took over the point lead. Johnson will come into Saturday nights $2000 to win; $300 to start event with a slim 10-point lead over Campbell.

Former tour champion Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska is just 50-points out of the point lead while Danny Jennings of Norman, Oklahoma, who has two feature victories on the season, is just 135-points out of the point lead.

Jake Greider sits fifth in the standings while Jeff Stasa, J.R. Topper, Fred Mattox, Kaden Taylor and Ray Seeman round out the top ten.

As mentioned, Jennings and Jonathan Cornell come into the night with two feature victories as well as Jonathan Cornell thus far this season while Johnson, Campbell, Droud, Jake Bubak, Jonathan Cornell, Blake Hahn and Tim Crawley.

Since the tours inception back in 1990, ninety-one events have been held at 81 Speedway with thirty-eight different drivers having reached victory lane. Former five-time tour champion Garry Lee Maier of Dodge City leads the way with thirteen career victories at the speedway. Campbell has seven career victories at the track and leads all-active drivers in victories there.

Thus far, eight-nine different drivers from sixteen states have competed in at least one 2018 NCRA sprint car event.

Saturday night at 81 Speedway will see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time set for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult grandstand admission is just $20; $18 for all seniors and military personnel while children eleven years of age and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. The speedway also has a special promotion on this night. Anyone who has a valid CDL license as well as once (1) guest will be admitted into the grandstands for free. CDL must be valid to be eligible.

More race information can be found on the series official website www.racencra.com and their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series. Inquires concerning the series can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781.

Current 2018 NCRA Sprint Car point standings:

1) J.D. Johnson 2090, 2) Jeremy Campbell 2080, 3) Don Droud, Jr. 2040, 4) Danny Jennings 1955, 5) Jake Greider 1845, 6) Jeff Stasa 1820, 7) J.R. Topper 1795, 8) Fred Mattox 1530, 9) Kaden Taylor 1345, 10) Ray Seeman 1135

Career NCRA Sprint Car victories at 81 Speedway:

Garry Lee Maier (13), Mike Peters (7), Jeremy Campbell (7), Clay Bontrager (5), Danny Wood (4), Jason Johnson (4), Don Droud, Jr. (4), Tony Bruce, Jr. (3), Jack Dover (3), Danny Lasoski (3), C.J. Johnson (3), Danny Jennings (2), Jason Martin (2), Derek Hagar (2), Andy Shouse (2), Steve King (2), Mike Chadd (2), Jon Johnson, Jim Selenke, Scott Brown, Larry Neighbors, John Blurton, Mike Woodruff, Preston Peebles, Derek Drown, Brian Brown, Zach Chappell, Sherman Davis, Kevin Swindell, Aaron Reutzel, J.D. Johnson, Joe Wood, Jr., Fred Mattox, Brian Bell, Tim Crawley, Blake Hahn, Jake Bubak, Johnathan Cornell (1)