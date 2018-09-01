Wilmot Septemeber 1 Rain Out Resets WingLess Finale To September 15

From Wilmot Raceway

The Wilmot Raceway regular season Wisconsin WingLess Sprint Car Season Championship has been moved to Saturday, September 15.

This follows the rain out of the September 1 race program.

Season championships are scheduled for Wisconsin-Illinois Mini-Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars on Saturday, September 8.

The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints have been added to the September 8 program in a non-points event. For possible additional schedule changes check the Raceway web site wilmotraceway.com or the track Facebook page.

The final 2018 race program is scheduled Saturday, September 15 featuring the Jim “Wildman” Watson Classic for the Dirt King Late Model Tour plus the AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints Wilmot Season Championship, modifieds and street stocks.

Several race teams are donating bikes to be given away to a young fan.

For September 8, grandstands open at 5:00 p.m. with on track activity at 5:45 p.m. and racing to follow. Grandstand admission September 8 is $15.00 for ages 12 & over; $5.00 ages 7-11; 6 & under admitted free.

Wilmot Raceway, a 1/3 – mile clay oval, is located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot, Wisconsin. For weather updates phone the trackside race line 262-862-2090.

Heading into Championship Night, Street Stock title sees two points separating leader Mark Baker of Big Bend, 1,275 and second place Cody Erickson of Algonquin, Illinois, 1,273. Bristol’s Dustin Richards is third 20 points back, 1,255. Brandon Mertes of Antioch, Illinois fourth, 1,205. Kenosha’s Craig Kreuser fifth, 1,176. Muskego’s Courtney Atkinson, two-time 4-cylinder champion, is the leading street stock rookie sixth overall with 987. None of the top five have won a Wilmot title.

Modifieds finds a family battle between Genoa City brothers Nick Simons who leads with 1,673 over older brother Mike Simons II in second 19 points back with 1,654. M. Simons is defending Wilmot champion while Nick is seeking his first crown. Eagle’s Steve Mueller is third with 1,618. Muskego’s Al Atkinson is fourth with 1,614 leading as a first year modified driver having won several championships in other classes. Franklin’s Scott Barnharst is fifth with 1,440 and Mukwonago’s Mike Knurr sixth at 1,431.

Waukesha;s Mark Heinert took over the mini-sprints point lead on August 25 as Ion Stear of Harvard, Illinois experienced mechanical woes in qualifying ending his night. Heinert holds a 23-point advantage, 1,012 – 989, over Stear. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Illinois, winning his first feature August 25, is third at 936. Tim Brannam of Holiday Hills, Illinois is fourth with 912. Genoa City’s Morgan Sheppard fifth 857. Slinger’s Jeff Schmidt sixth 849. Kenosha’s Mike Neau seventh 817 and Ron Brannam of Barrington, Illinois eighth 792 as a lot of movement could take place among those drivers in the final night.

Milwaukee’s Tony Barron, in quest of his first ever Wilmot title, leads the Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars by 17 points with 1,185. Scott Quarnstrom of Lake Villa, Illinois is second at 1,168. Burlington’s Brad Becker third 1,144. Scott Ellis of Lake Villa fourth 1,080. Kyle Sudduth of Waterford is fifth with 1,003.

Heading into September 15, Tim Cox of Park City, Illinois is in quest of a historic championship as he has not won a Wilmot feature this season while leading by 106 points over runner-up 2015 Wilmot champion Doug Schenck of Cottage Grove 1,319 – 1,213. Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois is third with 1,166. Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Illinois fourth 1,138. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Illinois fifth 1,132. Milwaukee’s Jordan Mattson, 2017 Wilmot champion, sixth 1,128. Jimmy Kouba of Byron, Minnesota seventh 1,120. Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski eighth 1,101. Nathan Crane of Waukegan, Illinois ninth 1,080. Matt Vandervere of Zion, Illinois, who captured his second consecutive winged sprint car Wilmot title during the Kenosha County Fair in August, is 10th 1,075.

Points are awarded for show up, qualifying (except Bandits which draw for starting positions), finishes in heat races, “B” Mains and feature events.