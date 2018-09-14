Smith and Hafertepe Win Twin-20’s at Ohsweken

_Top Stories, Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, Ohsweken Speedway
Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Mark Smith. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)

Burger Barn Night Before the Nationals
Ohsweken Speedway
Ohsweken, ONT
Friday September 14, 2018

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 2. 67X – Parker Price-Miller, 3. 87X – Shone Evans, 4. 56N – Dain Naida, 5. 88C – Chad Miller, 6. 55 – Mike Thorne, 7. 19K – Paul Kinney, 8. 1C – Ryan Hunsinger, 9. 10C – Jeff Cook, 10. 21J – John Bubridge Sr. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 79 – Jordan Thomas, 2. 56V – Billy Vaninwegen, 3. 17X – Mack DeMan, 4. 77X – Alex Hill, 5. 17 – Jared Horstman, 6. 49K – Scott Kreutter, 7. 9 – Steve Lyons, 8. 121 – Steve Glover, 9. 9B – Scott Burk. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 22 – Shawn Sliter, 2. 28P – Jordan Poirier, 3. 10H – Kelly Hebing, 4. 91 – Ryan Turner, 5. 30 – Scott Goodrich, 6. 18X – Josh Shantz, 7. 5C – Conor Mahoney, 8. 15F – Mike Ferrell, 9. 18S – Michael Summers, 10. 16L – Roger Levesque. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 45 – Chuck Heving, 2. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 3. 98 – Joe Trenca, 4. 98 – Joe Trenca, 5. 28FM – Steve Poirier, 6. 14H – Jim Huppunen, 7. 14 – Coleman Gullick, 8. 17H – Max Stambaugh, 9. 28H – Hud Horton, 10. 0 – Mikey Kruchka, 11. 10 – Mitch Brown. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps): 1. 28F – Davie Franek, 2. 28FM – Steve Poirier, 3. 55S – Mark Smith, 4. 82 – Jared Zimbardi, 5. 2 – Dave Axton, 6. 1-10 – Jake Brown, 7. 87 – Jason Barney, 8. 54JR – Steve Hutchinson Jr, 9. 0C – Cole MacDonald, 10. 3 – Denny Peebels, 11. 15 – Dan Nanitcoke. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps): 1. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 2. 22P – Joanathan Preston, 3. 5D – Jacob Dykstra, 4. 28 – Phil Gressman, 5. 23 – Devon Dobie, 6. 1 – Holly Porter, 7. 13 – Keith Granholm, 8. 47 – Kyle Drum, 9. 44 – Barry Dunn, 10. 53 – Shawn Donath. (First five finishers transferred one of the two A-Mains)

Feature #1 (15 Laps): 1. 55S – Mark Smith, 2. 79 – Jordan Thomas, 3. 67X – Parker Price-Miller, 4. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 5. 82 – Jared Zimbardi, 6. 28F – Steve Poirier, 7. 28F – Davie Franek, 8. 56V – Billy Vaninwegen, 9. 98 – Joe Trenca, 10. 91 – Ryan Turner, 11. 10H – Kelly Hebing, 12. 22 – Shawn Sliter, 13. 28 – Phil Gressman, 14. 88C – Chad Miller, 15. 17X – Mack DeMan.

Feature #2 (15 Laps): 1. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr, 2. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 3. 45 – Chuck Hebing, 4. 22P – Jonathan Preston, 5. 28P – Jordan Poirier, 6. 17 – Jared Horstman, 7. 97 – Cory Turner, 8. 80 – Chris Steele, 9. 77X – Alex Hill, 10. 56N – Dain Naida, 11. 23 – Devon Dobie, 12. 30 – Scott Goodrich, 13. 87X – Shone Evans, 14. 2 – Dave Axton, 15. 5D – Jacob Dystra.

