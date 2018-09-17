FINAL POINTS RACE FOR OHIO VALLEY SPRINTS ON SATURDAY

By Mike Swanger

Saturday night action will see the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association in for their 4th race of the season at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ and their final points race of the season with Dave Dickson holding a 3 point edge over Jason Dolick. Jordan Harble, who is third in the points, has already won the Briscoe Run Land Surveying Rookie of the Year for the traveling series. Winning the earlier OVSCA features have been D J Foos, Andrew Palker and Danny Mumaw. The 25 lap feature will once again pay $3,000 to win.

All four of the Friday night class’ of cars will also be back for a full program of racing on Saturday night with more dollars up to win as the Kar Connection Super Late Models will be after the $2,000 top money while the CorBon Super Stocks and the Modifieds will see $1,000 to win their features and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks winner will take home $350

In the previous five Ohio Dirt Blow Out’s, no Sprint driver has repeated as a winner with Jac Haudenschild, Dean Jacobs, Brad Haudenschild, Danny Mumaw and Andrew Palker the winners. Doug Drown has posted two wins (2013 & 2017) in the Super Late Models with Ryan Markham, Randy Scott and Robbie Scott also finding victory lane. Bob Daugherty has parked in the Summit Racing victory lane twice (2014 & 2016) while Paul Holmes, Brandon Gardner and Kyle Moore the other Super Stock winners. In the Mini Stock winners circle for the ODB have been Brad Hensel twice (2014 & 2016), Jason Shaw, Gary Hensel Jr. and Wes Staley. This will be the Modifieds third time competing in the season ending event as John Burdette won in ’13 and Kyle Stickler grabbed the checkered flag the next year.

Gates will open at 3 pm on Saturday with general admission $20 and pit passes $35.

For more info, go to the website at www.waynecountyspeedway.com or at facebook/waynecountyspeedway