GARDNER WINS AT VENTURA; FACCINTO TAKES POINT LEAD

From USAC

Ventura, CA……..Ronnie Gardner of Riverside, Calif. passed Michael Faccinto on lap nine and went on to win Saturday night’s 30-lap Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget race at Ventura Raceway. Faccinto took second and moved ahed of Alex Schutte into the new series point lead as a result. Schutte was 16th in the feature. Trailing Gardner and Faccinto at the checkered flag were Robby Josett, Robert Dalby and Shannon McQueen.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER RACE RESULTS: September 15, 2018 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Michael Faccinto, 9D, Dodenhoff-11.757; 2. Jake Swanson, 73X, Ford-11.968; 3. Ronnie Gardner, 68, Six8-11.983; 4. Robby Josett, 2, Josett-12.085; 5. Alex Schutte, 28, Schutte/McElwee-12.122; 6. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-12.144; 7. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-12.225; 8. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-12.278; 9. Tristan Thomas, 1P, Nichols-12.445; 10. Tristan Guardino, 16K, Kruseman-12.559; 11. Kyle Beilman, 31, Beilman-12.695; 12. Bruce Hiroshima, 55, Hiroshima-12.756; 13. Bryan Drollinger, 71, Drollinger-12.838; 14. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-12.948; 15. Keoni Texeira, 73T, Ford-12.972; 16. Mike Leach Jr., 33P, Leach-13.070; 17. Ashley Hazelton-Heredia, 15, Hazelton-13.851; 18. Daniel Anderson, 77, Anderson-13.972; 19. David Prickett, 24X, Neverlift-NT; 20. Clayton Ruston, 7R, CR-NT; 21. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Dalby, 2. Faccinto, 3. Josett, 4. Prickett, 5. Guardino, 6. Drollinger, 7. Leach. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS/ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Schutte, 2. Beilman, 3. Ito, 4. Ruston, 5. Hazelton-Heredia, 6. Swanson, 7. Pankratz. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED/ROD END SUPPLY THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Thomas, 3. McQueen, 4. Sarna, 5. Hiroshima, 6. Texeria, 7. Anderson. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Ronnie Gardner, 2. Michael Faccinto, 3. Robby Josett, 4. Robert Dalby, 5. Shannon McQueen, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. C.J. Sarna, 8. Tristan Guardino, 9. David Prickett, 10. Clayton Ruston, 11. Daniel Anderson, 12. Ashley Hazelton-Heredia, 13. Mike Leach Jr., 14. Kyle Beilman, 15. Dylan Ito, 16. Alex Schutte, 17. Bruce Hiroshima, 18. Bryan Drollinger, 19. Tristan Thomas, 20. Randi Pankratz, 21. Keoni Texeira. NT

———————–

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Dalby, Laps 4-8 Faccinto, Laps 9-30 Gardner.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/RACING OPTICS HARD CHARGER: Jake Swanson (17th to 6th)

NEW LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER POINTS: 1-Faccinto-552, 2-Schutte-541, 3-Josett-514, 4-Dalby-451, 5-Prickett-420, 6-Sarna-399, 7-Gardner-370, 8-McQueen-334, 9-Beilman-319, 10-Ruston-310.

NEXT LIGHT UP THE WORLD USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRESENTED BY CBD LIVING WATER RACES: October 6 – Santa Maria (CA) Raceway