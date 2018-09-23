Photo Gallery: World of Outlaws and USAC Silver Crown at Eldora Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC Silver Crown Championship, World of Outlaws Shane Cottle. (Bill MIller phtoo) Dave Blaney. (Bill Miller photo) Brent Marks. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Schuchart. (Bill Miller photo) David Gravel. (Bill Miller photo) Greg Wilson. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacon. (Bill Miller photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) Kody Swanson. (Bill Miller photo) Jason McDougal. (Bill Miller photo) C.J. Leary. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill MIller phtoo) Brent Marks. (Bill MIller photo) Brent Marks. (Bill MIller photo) Brent Marks. (Bill MIller photo) Brent Marks. (Bill MIller photo) Related Stories: Windom Wins the Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield Thomas and Windom Win at Kokomo, Bayston Midget Week Champion Kody Swanson Scores His Fourth Hoosier 100 Victory Justin Grant Wins Sumar Classic at Terre Haute Swanson wins the Salt City 78 Eldora SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC Silver Crown ChampionshipWorld of Outlaws