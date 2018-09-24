2018 CRSA Point Titles Coming Down To Final Event

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series returns to action on October 5th at the Thunder Mountain Speedway for the season finale. When the green flag drops on that Friday night, defending series champion Jeff Trombley will be defending his current points lead.

Heading into the finale, Trombley holds a 37-point lead over Thomas Radivoy. Radivoy, the A-Main winner at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway a week ago hold a 106 point advantage over second place Tyler Jashembowski. Emily VanInwegen runs fourth in the standings. The driver of the Escape RV number 19EM trails Jashembowski by 11 points and holds a 36-point advantage over fifth place Justin Mills.

With the CRSA, points are awards for both heat race action and the A-Main event. Assuming both Trombley and Radivoy earn the same number of points in their heat races, Trombley will need to finish 18th or better to clinch his second straight championship.

In addition to being the finale for the overall CRSA Sprint Car Series, the event is also the finale of the Algonkin Motel Mini-Series. Jashembowski, the winner at the Afton Motorsports Park on June 29th, leads the mini-series by six points over Dana Wagner and seven points over Dalton Herrick.

