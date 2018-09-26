Ballou Suspended from USAC for the Remainder of 2018

The United States Auto Club announced on Wednesday penalties against Robert Ballou including a suspension for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Ballou made comments on social media during and following the 4-Crown Nationals critical of the track preparation at Eldora Speedway that drew the ire from Eldora owner Tony Stewart. Ballou apologized the following day.

USAC determined this incidents and prior ones over the past three seasons warranted severe penalties including suspension for the remainder of the 2018 season, forfeit of 2018 point fund money, and being on probation for 2019.