USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS INVADE ARIZONA SPEEDWAY FOR “HALL OF FAME CLASSIC”

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 25, 2018… After battling at the Perris “Glenn Howard Classic,” the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will head to Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona for two nights of action. Promoted by Jonah Trussel, the annual “Hall of Fame Classic” starts this Friday, September 28th and will also feature the San Tan Ford Sprint Cars and winged micro sprints. On Saturday, the track will also host a special legends autograph session, including this year’s inductees to the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS: FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS ARE MANDATORY. Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2018-usac-sprint-midget-sc

2018 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS:

EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535

SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78

FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101

COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S

B&B: FRAC-0375S

SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

Since November 4, 2016, Arizona Speedway has held four AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events as part of the “Western World Championships” with the AMSOIL USAC National Series. Chris Windom leads all drivers with 2 main event wins and the 1-lap track record of 14.625 was set by “The Hanford Hornet” Chad Boespflug on November 5, 2016. A complete series win list at the San Tan Valley oval is at the end of this release.

Originally a 410 Non-Winged Sprint Car race sanctioned by SCRA in 2000, the “Hall of Fame Classic” has been an Arizona tradition going back to the legendary Manzanita Speedway. “The Shermanator” Jeremy Sherman won the inaugural race and the event has since been a part of the USAC/CRA, USAC National, and USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules. Sherman, Damion Gardner, Bryan Clauson, and R.J. Johnson are tied with two “Hall of Fame Classic” victories. The event winner’s list is at the end of the release.

A special autograph session will be held on Saturday with many Arizona racing legends and Frank McDaniel will serve as Grand Marshall. Terry Belcher Sr., Dennis Matousek, Jim Rogers, Marty Wilcox, and Eric Wilkins will be inducted into the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame. Bob Bishop, Chuck Buckman, Larry Clark, Wayne Gibson, Ricky Johnson, Mike Leslie, Mickey Meyer, Marty Miller, Jimmy Norman, “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman, and “The Ripper” Rip Williams will join the inductees at the autograph session and meet the fans.

Entering the seventeenth point race, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) has a 44-point lead over the competition. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa led thirteen laps and finished second in last Saturday’s “Glenn Howard Classic” at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, the “California Sprint Week” Champion has of three feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated / Rod End Supply Semi-Main win, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 87 feature laps led on the season. With six career USAC/CRA wins, Brody will be looking to add the “Hall of Fame Classic” to his resume.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner won his fourth “Glenn Howard Classic” last Saturday night. At press time, “The World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has four feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, nine heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 140 feature laps led on the season. The six-time champion has seventy-nine USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on gaining valuable points with Arizona Speedway wins.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) is third in USAC/CRA point standings. Racing Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics DRC, Williams finished third at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Saldana Racing Products / Racing Optics Hard Charger Award, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led in the campaign. Austin has seven career wins and will be looking sweep the “Hall of Fame Classic.”

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, CA) ranks fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting Jack Jory’s #44 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams set fast time and rebounded from a mid-race tangle to score eighth at Perris. At press time, the former Victorville Champion has four heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led in the campaign. “The Cadillac” has one career USAC/CRA triumph and will have his sights on adding Arizona Speedway to his win list.

Max Adams (Loomis, CA) sits fifth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams raced from tenth to sixth in the “Glenn Howard Classic.” To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 33 feature laps led to his credit. Max has two career USAC/CRA wins and will be in contention for the “Hall of Fame Classic” victories.

Currently ranked fifteenth in points, Joel Rayborne (West Covina, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Austin Ervine (Bakersfield, CA) and Gary Paulson (Woodland, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Swanson, R.J. Johnson, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Logan Williams, Chris Gansen, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Matt McCarthy, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $20, Senior Tickets are $20, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Hoosier Tire, All Coast Construction, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on USAC/CRA, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC/CRA DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner.

SANDS CHEVROLET HALL OF FAME CLASSIC WINNERS: 2000-Jeremy Sherman, 2001-Tony Jones, 2002-Damion Gardner, 2003-Charles Davis Jr., 2004-Mike Kirby, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Jeremy Sherman, 2007-Danny Sheridan, 2008-Cancelled, 2009-Not Held, 2010-Not Held, 2011-Bryan Clauson, 2012-Mike Martin, 2013-Chase Stockon, 2014-Bryan Clauson, 2015-Mike Spencer, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson.

2018 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 3-Brody Roa, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Max Adams, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Justin Grant, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jace Vander Weerd.

SAN TAN VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Chris Windom, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Chase Stockon.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-1145, 2. Damion Gardner-1101, 3. Austin Williams-993, 4. Cody Williams-927, 5. Max Adams-912, 6. Jake Swanson-802, 7. R.J. Johnson-758, 8. Danny Faria Jr.-748, 9. Logan Williams-716, 10. Chris Gansen-684, 11. Ryan Bernal-527, 12. Tommy Malcolm-497, 13. A.J. Bender-472, 14. Matt McCarthy-357, 15. Joel Rayborne-347, 16. Verne Sweeney-309, 17. Austin Ervine-307, 18. Austin Liggett-252, 19. Jace Vander Weerd-251, 20. Matt Rossi-178.