Jackson Motorplex Congratulates Fick and Schriever for Track Championships

JACKSON, Minn. (Oct. 9, 2018) – Jackson Motorplex officials would like to congratulate Shane Fick and Alex Schriever for earning track championships this season.

Fick edged both 2017 track champion Kaleb Johnson and Elliot Amdahl by only one point to claim the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids title in one of the closest battles in track history. Jacob Hughes finished fourth and was only five points out of the top spot while Brandon Bosma ended fifth – only seven points behind Fick.

Schriever dominated the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc division by recording a division-leading four victories. He also posted a top-five result during all 10 shows to win the title by 182 points. Clinton Bruns finished second with Miles Grein, Brandon Stevenson and Brandon Halverson rounding out the top five, respectively.

Weather won the most races at Jackson Motorplex this season, either cancelling or postponing 10 different nights of action.

Schriever’s four triumphs are the most wins any driver earned at the 4/10-mile oval this season. Brady Forbrook scored a division-best three wins in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids class while Jack Dover led the way with a trio of 360ci winged sprint car victories.

Two-time race winners this season include Cory Probst (IMCA hobby stocks); Jay Devries (IMCA sport compacts); Jason Johnson (Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars); Jason Martin (Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids); and Clinton Bruns (NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc).

