2018 SOD Banquet Taking Place October 27th in Battle Creek

ERIE, MI (October 3, 2018) – The 2018 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP Awards Banquet will take place at the Battle Creek (MI) Holiday Inn on Saturday, October 27th.

The season championship point fund will be distributed to the top 12 finishers in points who attend the banquet, as well as mini point funds and contingency cash and awards. This season’s top 12 are:

1 5B Chad Blonde

2 7 Shawn Valenti

3 10S Jay Steinebach

4 0 Ricky Ferkel

5 71H Ryan Ruhl

6 8 Justin Ward

7 8W Josh Ward

8 5QB Quentin Blonde

9 1A Mark Aldrich

10 24+ Mike Schumaker

11 41 Thomas Schinderle

12 24 Eric Smith

Shawn Valenti will be honored as The Perfit Corporation Sprints On Dirt Series Rookie of the Year for the top finishing driver who has previous sprint car experience, but ran their first season with Sprints On Dirt.

Josh Ward will be honored as The Perfit Corporation Sprints On Dirt Sprint Car Rookie of the Year for the top finishing driver who is a first-year sprint car driver.

The 2018 XYZ Machining Crew Chief of the Year and the 2018 XYZ Machining Sportsman of the Year will also be announced and honored at the banquet.

2018 points money consists of the season championship point fund, the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge, the King Engine Bearings King of Michigan, the Hog Creek Showdown, and the Motul Leader of the Pack. The top 5 finishers in each will also be recognized at the banquet.

The MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge, SOD’s original mini-series was hit by two rain outs including the much-anticipated Mike Olrich Memorial at Crystal Motor Speedway. Final 2018 SOD MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge points are:

1 7 Shawn Valenti

2 5B Chad Blonde

3 41 Thomas Schinderle

4 0 Ricky Ferkel

5 10S Jay Steinebach

The King Engine Bearings King of Michigan at Hartford Speedway fell victim to 3 rain outs. SOD King Engine Bearings

King of Michigan Final points are:

1 5B Chad Blonde

2 7 Shawn Valenti

3 10S Jay Steinebach

4 3 Dustin Shriver

5 0 Ricky Ferkel

The 2018 Hog Creek Showdown was run at Butler Speedway. Final points are:

1 5B Chad Blonde

2 7 Shawn Valenti

3 27B Boston Mead

4 10S Jay Steinebach

5 4 Josh Turner

The MOTUL Leader of the Pack divided the points season into four stages with the best average determining the winner. Final 2018 points are:

1 5B Chad Blonde

2 7 Shawn Valenti

3 10S Jay Steinebach

4 0 Ricky Ferkel

5 71H Ryan Ruhl

Racers, teams, friends, fans, everyone is invited to attend the family-friendly banquet. Tickets are $35.00 per person and must be purchased by Thursday, October 18th. For full banquet information and to order tickets, click here.

Would you like to sponsor one of SOD’s custom-made trophies? Call 734-309-RACE (7223) or email director@sprintsondirt.com for more information.

For more information about Engine Pro go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. The full 2017 Sprints on Dirt schedule, rules, current news, and other information are available at www.sprintsondirt.com.