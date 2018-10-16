Continued Rain Fall With Worsening Forecast Cancels Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals

Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (October 16, 2018) With rain continuing to fall and no relief in sight, officials with the Devil’s Bowl Speedway have made the tough decision to cancel this weekend’s 45th Winter Nationals with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com.

The event will not be rescheduled.

The Steve King Charity Golf Tournament has also be canceled and will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, ahead of the 46th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals on Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com will be the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27. Both nights begin at 7:00 P.M. (CT).

Event information can be found online at http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or by calling (918) 693-RACE.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,156; 2. Seth Bergman 4,040; 3. Wayne Johnson 3,976; 4. Blake Hahn 3,906; 5. Johnny Herrera 3,852; 6. Matt Covington 3,789; 7. Skylar Gee 3,549; 8. Scott Bogucki 3,527; 9. Travis Rilat 3,275; 10. Jamie Ball 3,238; 11. Chris Martin 3,191; 12. Harli White 3,191; 13. Alex Hill 2,816; 14. Roger Crockett 2,289; 15. Sammy Swindell 2,132;