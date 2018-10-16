USCS Carolina and Cherokee Oct. 27th & 28th events Cancelled

From Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – October 14, 2018 – For several different reasons, including conflicts with other major events in the area, the USCS North vs. South Challenge on Saturday, October 27th at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC and Sunday, October 28th at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, SC have both been canceled. Those two races are on the 2019 USCS Schedule for Friday, April 5th at Carolina Speedway and Saturday, April 6th at Cherokee Speedway. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause anyone.