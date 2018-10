T.J. and Trevor Hollis break down the GLSS program at I-96 Speedway, the World 100, and the World of Outlaws program at Eldora Speedway on Sunday. Then T.J. takes a moment with St. Francois County Speedway social media manager Jeremy Sutton to discuss the final edition of the Queen’s Royale on Saturday at St. Francois County Speedway and what big race might be in the works to replace it.

