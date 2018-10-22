Championship Weekend At Creek County Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (October 22, 2018) Back home in Oklahoma, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com heads to Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa for Championship Weekend at the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling on Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27.

Going into the season’s final two rounds of action, the chase to the 2018 National Tour Championship is still very much undecided, as is seemingly every position throughout the Top 12.

Two-time and defending champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. hold some breathing room, but not enough to breath easy with only 116-points separating he and Seth Bergman. Two wins to Hafertepe’s credit at Creek County Speedway, including the Fall Fling in 2016, Seth Bergman has been a force at the Oklahoma quarter-mile with the Washington native rolling into Victory Lane six times since 2011. In 61 ASCS sanctioned events, Bergman sits atop the overall win column.

Sitting third, Wayne Johnson will have his hands full holding off Blake Hahn. Battling back and forth for the show position throughout the season, Johnson’s experience and four ASCS wins at Creek County Speedway will be tough to beat. Separated by 72 points, Hahn has been able to pick up several shows at Creek County throughout the season with one win in Champ Sprint action, but Hahn will also have someone breathing down his neck as Johnny Herrera sits only 54 markers back with Herrera stalked by Matt Covington who must make up 63 points to overtake Herrera.

Back to seventh, the battle between nations finds Canada’s Skylar Gee ahead of Australia’s Scott Bogucki by 22 points. For ninth and tenth, the game is a 37-point separation between Travis Rilat and Jamie Ball. Tied for 11th going into the weekend, Chris Martin and Harli White each have a shot to crack the top ten as the pair sit only 47 points away.

Full points can be found online at https://www.ascsracing.com/points/?c=1002&i=9663.

The weekend also serves as the season finale for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, which is led by Alex Sewell who by signing in on Friday will secure the 2018 title.

Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27 open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:00 P.M. Racing is set to begin at 7:00 P.M. Admission for Friday is $20 for adults, with Saturday at $25. Both nights, youth 11-14 get into the grandstands for $6 with kids 10 and under free.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223). The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the nearly 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Event Information:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com

What: John Christner Trucking Fall Fling

Where: Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

When: Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler is required.

Times (Both Days):

Grandstands Open – 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting – 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps – 6:00 P.M.

Racing – 7:00 P.M.

Other Information:

Construction has been ongoing on the Turner Turnpike. Allow extra time to get to the track. Westbound lanes are advised to exit at Hwy. 97 and cut down to Rt. 66.

The weekend will include POWRi West Midgets. Any information regarding format and rules must be addressed with POWRi West officials. They can be found online at http://www.powri.com/profile/?r=1246&rt=assoc

2018 ASCS National Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 4,156; 2. Seth Bergman 4,040; 3. Wayne Johnson 3,976; 4. Blake Hahn 3,906; 5. Johnny Herrera 3,852; 6. Matt Covington 3,789; 7. Skylar Gee 3,549; 8. Scott Bogucki 3,527; 9. Travis Rilat 3,275; 10. Jamie Ball 3,238; 11. Chris Martin 3,191; 12. Harli White 3,191; 13. Alex Hill 2,816; 14. Roger Crockett 2,289; 15. Sammy Swindell 2,132;

2018 ASCS National Tour Wins: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 6 (5/12 – I-30 Speedway; 6/8 – West Texas Raceway; 6/21 – Skagit Speedway; 6/30 – Grays Harbor Raceway; 8/29 – Mason City Motor Speedway; 9/22 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Sammy Swindell- 5 (6/9 – Route 66 Motor Speedway; 6/14 – Creek County Speedway; 6/16 – Salina Speedway; 9/1 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Seth Bergman – 4 (4/6 – Texas Motor Speedway; 5/10 – Lakeside Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway; 6/22 – Skagit Speedway); Matt Covington – 3 (4/27 – Paducah International Raceway; 7/6 – Gallatin Speedway; 7/16 – Brown County Speedway); Wayne Johnson – 3 (5/9 – Humboldt Speedway; 6/13 – Lawton Speedway; 9/20 – Lucas Oil Speedway); Carson Macedo – 2 (8/3 – Knoxville Raceway; 8-7 – Southern Iowa Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (3/16 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Brady Bacon – 1 (4/7 – Texas Motor Speedway); Greg Hodnett – 1 (5/4 – Williams Grove Speedway) ; Blake Heimbach – 1 (5/5 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 1 (6/12 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Jason Solwold – 1 (6/29 – Grays Harbor Raceway); Skylar Gee – 1 (7/7 – Gallatin Speedway); Chris Martin – 1 (7/11 – Gillette Thunder Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 1 (8/2 – Knoxville Raceway); Terry McCarl – 1 (8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Jamie Ball – 1 (8/18 – Hamilton County Speedway); Johnny Herrera – 1 (9/21 – Lucas Oil Speedway);

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): Race Monitor and MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA): http://www.jamieball.com/default.aspx?i=false

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Medford, OR): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Skylar Gee (Leduc, Alberta, Can.): https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX): http://www.sam15.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.): http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com

Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK): https://www.facebook.com/WayneJohnsonRacing?fref=ts

Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA): https://twitter.com/cmr_44?lang=en

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Travis Rilat (Forney, TX): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. Sawblade.com is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.sawblade.com for more information and follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sawblade.com_

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented Sawblade.com include Hoosier Racing Tire, CP-Carrillo Pistons, EMI, and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by ButlerBuilt Professional Seating Systems. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, FVP, SRI, General Tire, Sawblade.com, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

Communications for the American Sprint Car Series is provided by Racing Electronics. All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Speedway Motors.