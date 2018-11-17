Maiolo Wins at Perth

Perth Motorplex
Perth, AU
Saturday November 17, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 99 – Jamie Maiolo
2. 11 – Jason Kendrick
3. 10 – Andrew Priolo
4. 97 – Mitchell Wormall
5. 77 – Bradley Maiolo
6. 41 – Chase Karpenko
7. 80 – James Inglis
8. 57 – Shaun Bradford
9. 60 – Kaiden Manders
10. 89 – Kye Scroop
11. 55wx – Darren Mewett
12. 51 – Jamie Oldfield
13. 79 – Tom Payet
14. 12wx – Ray Leonard
15. 14 – Jason Pryde
16. 25 – Taylor Milling
17. 6 – Rob Mould
18. 12 – Daniel Harding
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 79wx – Tom Hooper
2. 42wx – Ben Butcher
3. 15wx – Michael Keen
4. 90wx – Daniel Keen
5. 9 – AJ Nash
6. 63wx – Todd Davis
7. 24wx – Sam Borlini
8. 25 – Taylor Milling
9. 12wx – Ray Leonard
10. 55wx – Darren Mewett
11. 36wx – Vince Rosenthal
12. 34wx – Matt Boyd
13. 16wx – Matthew Iwanow
14. 64wx – Paul Peet
15. 48wx – Murray Iwanow
16. 14wx – Callem Sweetman
17. 7wx – Dean Kappler
18. 81wx – Jacob Potts
19. 88 – Mitchell Wormall
Limited Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 22 – Marshall McDarmaid
2. 49 – Dominic Rifici
3. 5 – Todd Davis
4. 34 – Tim Davis
5. 47 – Alex Williams
6. 43 – Anthony Gaudio
7. 33 – Grant Chisholm
8. 15 – Alan Chapman
9. 66 – Matt Davis
10. 42 – Tahni Doble
11. 40 – Mick Doble
12. 26 – Glenn Dickinson
13. 8 – Gavin Davis
14. 67 – Brendon Thomson
15. 60 – Ron Burgess
16. 83 – Daniel Hartigan
17. 9 – Mat Borgas
18. 38 – Jason Craig
19. 54 – Kevin Couzens
20. 4 – Craig Bottrell