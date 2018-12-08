$50,000 Bonus Up for Grabs at 2019 Shamrock Classic

From Richie Murray

DUQUOIN, Ill (December 7, 2018) — A hefty payday of $50,000 is up for grabs on March 9, 2019 when the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets compete in the fourth annual “Shamrock Classic” at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

The Factory Canopies “Pot of Gold” Challenge will provide the top-four drivers in passing points throughout the night an opportunity to pad their wallets with a $50,000 bonus. Following the heats and qualifying races, if the top driver in passing points turns down the chance to go to the tail and go for $50K, the option will go on to the next driver and so on, but only the first four in passing points have that option.

The “Shamrock Classic” will offer appearance points only to drivers and their teams, no feature points. That means there’s really nothing to lose in the grand scheme in terms of a championship campaign. With a driver’s finishing position not being a part of the series title race, that creates more enticement for a team and driver to take on the challenge.

With the 1/6-mile indoor dirt track routinely providing some of the most exciting, exhilarating racing action all season long. “Shamrock Classic” race promoter Lauren Stewart doesn’t see any reason why a driver wouldn’t take on the challenge with so much to gain.

“I think it’ll be exciting,” Stewart exclaimed. “I think Du Quoin’s a place that you can definitely make some action happen and create some excitement from the back. With $50,000 to win, why not?

With it being the fourth annual event, the base winner’s share is $4000, meaning if a driver could complete the challenge and win from the tail, he or she would collect $54,000, which would be, by far, the richest take-home pay any driver has ever earned for a single race in the history of the USAC NOS Energy Midget National Championship.

Complete details on start times, ticket prices and the like will be announced at a later date.