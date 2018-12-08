ASCS Sooner Region Returns in 2019 With 20 Dates

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (December 8, 2018) — Making its return after four seasons on the shelve, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will take on 20 nights of racing in 2019.

Combining the Sooner and Lone Star Regions in 2015 to form the ASCS Red River Region, the two tours will both return in 2019 to replace the Red River Region. The reason for the two separate regions returning falls back on the cost of travel as several North Texas ovals have come back on board.

“With Red River already going into four states, adding a bunch of dates in Texas would make the series to big for most of our teams,” explained ASCS Sooner Region Director, Terry Mattox.

“We did that a little bit with races at Devil’s Bowl, for example, with the National Tour and towards the end of the season, everyone was worn out so this way we are able to give teams a solid number of races and still give tracks and fans a quality show.”

For the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, the series will see action at 11 facilities across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. takes the largest share of shows with seven. Of those, a trio will be co-sanctioned with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com. Other Oklahoma ovals include Lawton Speedway, Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, and Tri-State Speedway in Pocola.

Three nights in Arkansas lands the series at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock with each night joining with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Rolling into Kansas on six occasions, Heartland Park in Topeka will see a pair of nights with 81-Speedway combining NCRA with ASCS for a single night. Paring again with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com, the two tours will join up at Salina Speedway to wrap up the 2019 Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek. The Series will also visit Caney Valley Speedway and Humboldt Speedway.

The lone trip into the state of Missouri for the Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway, the showdown reconvenes between the ASCS Sooner and ASCS Warrior Regions.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products pays $2,000 to win, $300 to start at all events with $150 going to all non-qualifiers who attempt to race. Co-Sanctioned shows with the National Tour follow the National payout.

The 2019 season will again be headed by Terry Mattox. Any questions about scheduling or rules can be directed to him by calling (918) 838-3777 or emailing ascsterry@gmail.com. All dates are subject to change with all updates posted to http://www.ascsracing.com. Make sure to follow the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 ASCS Sooner Region Lineup

Date-Track-City, State

3/29/2019-I-30 Speedway-Little Rock, AR

3/30/2019-I-30 Speedway-Little Rock, AR

4/12/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

4/13/2019-Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS

4/19/2019-Humboldt Speedway – Humboldt, KS

4/20/2019-Tri-State Speedway-Pocola, OK

5/3/2019-Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

5/4/2019-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

5/10/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/6/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/8/2019-Salina Speedway – Salina, KS

6/22/2019-Heartland Park Topeka – Topeka, KS

7/12/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

7/13/2019-81 Speedway – Park City, KS

8/17/2019-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

8/23/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

8/24/2019-Heartland Park Topeka – Topeka, KS

9/14/2019-I-30 Speedway-Little Rock, AR

10/11/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

10/12/2019-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK