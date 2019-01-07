Wayne County Speedway Releases 2019 Schedule

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (January 7, 2019) – The 54th season of racing at Wayne County Speedway will see a couple of first’s for the 3/8 mile track as it will host two Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek shows this year. The 1st one will be the traditional Monday night race on the 17th of June for the Duffy Smith Memorial and then the Speedweek Finale on Saturday, June 22nd for the $10,000 to win feature and the week long points title. The traveling series will make it’s first appearance of 2019 and it’s 65th race all time on Saturday, April 27th and then again on Saturday, May 25th for a pair of $5,000 to win dates before the two Speedweek races. The final visit for the ASCoC will be on Sunday, September 1st for the Pete Jacobs Memorial.

The 2019 race season will get underway on Saturday, April 13th with the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) along with the Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks. The OVSCA will also visit ‘ Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on Saturdays July 6th, August 17th and September 21st during the Ohio Dirt Blowout.

The FAST Sprints will make their only appearance on Saturday, August 3rd.

Two big races are on tap for the Super Late Models as the Craftsman World of Outlaws roll in on Saturday, May 18th for a $10,000 to win 50 lap feature. Then on Saturday, July 27th, the Buckeye Late Model Dirt Week stops in for the Don and Hans Gross Memorial.

The Fast Four Racing programs consisting of the Sprints, Super Late Models, Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks will compete on Saturday’s May 4th, May 11th which will also be Kid’s Big Wheel and Bike races, June 8th for the Mid Season Championships, June 29th and another Kid’s Big Wheel and Bike races, July 13th, August 10th will be Kid’s night and the Danny Gardner Memorial for the Super Stocks with $1,000 to the feature winner.

The Modifieds will make six trips to WCS this season with races on Saturday’s April 20th, June 1st, July 6th and 20th, August 24th and September 21st.

For the first time in a couple of seasons, the Mod Lites will perform with dates of April 20th, June 1st, July 20th, August 24th and Friday, September 20 set for them.

Season Championship for the Super Late Models will be on Saturday, August 17th while the Sprints, Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks final points race will be Saturday, August 24th. That will also be the Sam Huffman Memorial for the Mini Stocks with the winner collecting $500.

Summer Series races for the Super Stocks and the Mini Stocks will be raced on June 1st, July 6th, July 20th and September 21st

There is also plans being worked on to include a Summer Series for the Super Late Models and the Modifieds and Mod Lites.

This is the tentative schedule for WCS as races could be added or changed as the season progress’ along due to rain and other unforeseen events.

Like us on Facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway and the website at www.waynecountyspeedway.com for the latest news and watch for more press releases in the coming weeks.