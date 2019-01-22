2019 Feature Win List: Bell and Schatz Lead After Week Two

As of 01/21/2019
1. Christopher Bell – 3
2. Donny Schatz – 3
3. Jamie Veal – 2
4. Kyle Larson – 2
5. Michael Pickens – 2
6. Robbie Farr 2
7. Brad Sweet – 1
8. Bradley Maiolo – 1
9. Buddy Kofoid – 1
10. Carson Macedo – 1
11. Chris James – 1
12. Daniel Evans – 1
13. Darren Vine – 1
14. Dayne Kingshott – 1
15. Gio Scelzi – 1
16. James McFadden – 1
17. Jamie Larsen – 1
18. Jason Bates – 1
19. Jason Kendrick – 1
20. Joel Chadwick – 1
21. Joey Aguilar – 1
22. Justin Grant – 1
23. Logan Schuchart – 1
24. Logan Seavey – 1
25. Luke Storer – 1
26. Luke Weel – 1
27. Matt Jackson – 1
28. Matthew Jackson – 1
29. Mitchell Haynes – 1
30. Nathan Smee – 1
31. Nick Hall – 1
32. Rico Abreu – 1
33. Robert Mazzer – 1
34. Rusty Hickman – 1
35. Scott Crossey – 1
36. Scott Thomsen – 1
37. Tim Kaeding – 1
38. Tom Lubsden – 1
39. Travis Mills – 1
40. Tyler Courtney – 1
