TMC Transportation to Act as Primary Partner for Karsyn Elledge

David Smith

DES MOINES, IOWA, Feb. 5, 2019 – TMC Transportation, the nation’s largest employee-owned open deck transportation company, will serve as the primary partner for Karsyn Elledge, the 18-year-old granddaughter of NASCAR Hall-of-Fame driver Dale Earnhardt and niece of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr., across multiple races comprising the 2019 USAC National Midget Championship.

TMC Transportation is familiar to dirt racing die-hards. Harrold Annett, the Chairman and CEO of TMC, fielded teams adorned in TMC’s black and chrome across various divisions of short track racing, including a decorated sprint car team from the 1970s through the late 1990s for drivers such as Mike Brooks and Sammy Swindell. From 1988 through 1993, Swindell piloted the TMC entry to 145 feature wins, including the Short Track Nationals in 1990, the Syracuse Dirt Nationals in 1990 and 1991, the Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway, the Inaugural Asphalt Nationals at Kansas City’s Lakeside Speedway and 89 World of Outlaws race victories.

That same livery will adorn Elledge’s No. 1 Tucker-Boat Motorsports entry in select events.

“Karsyn is a terrific up-and-coming driver from a great racing family who we believe will be a tremendous representative for TMC Transportation,” said Annett. “We’re happy to have the opportunity to return to dirt racing and look forward to cheering on Karsyn.”

Also pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice at IUPUI, Elledge joins the USAC ranks in 2019 with two Box Stock Class championships, the 2015 Open Class Rookie of the Year award and over 40 feature wins in Outlaw Karts on her record. After competing in select POWRi Midget Series races and the 2019 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, she embarks on her first full midget racing season.

“The history that TMC carries in dirt racing is so incredible and something I have always admired,” said Elledge. “To be able to represent their company is a dream come true for me. I’m grateful for Chad Boat, Billy Boat, TMC and everyone that is making this season possible for me. I’m excited to get on track!”

Elledge and TMC join Tucker-Boat Motorsports, a top midget racing team that finished second in the 2018 USAC championship standings.

“We are thrilled to have Karsyn and an iconic brand like TMC join Tucker-Boat Motorsports for the 2019 season,” said Chad Boat, co-owner of Tucker-Boat Motorsports. “TMC is well known in the racing industry and it will be an honor to have them on board our No. 1 Spike/Toyota-powered midget. The entire team looks forward to seeing Karsyn develop as a driver throughout the year.”

Fellow partners Brandt, iRacing and Nationwide will also feature prominently on Elledge’s car throughout the 2019 season, with Brandt adorning her midget in the season opener on Feb. 8 in Ocala, Fla. TMC will make its debut on the No. 1 in the March 9 event in Du Quoin, Ill.

ABOUT TMC TRANSPORTATION: TMC Transportation is the nation’s largest employee-owned open deck transportation company. TMC provides expert transportation services and supply-chain management solutions throughout the 48 contiguous states. Founded in 1972, TMC is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and is known for its integrity, innovation, superior safety and dedication to quality and customer service. The company’s claim-free, on-time delivery record is the best in the business and is consistently recognized by its customers. For more, visit them at tmctrans.com.

ABOUT TUCKER-BOAT MOTORSPORTS: USAC National Midget team Tucker-Boat Motorsports was formed in 2016 under the direction of longtime motorsports supporter Corey Tucker and driver Chad Boat. The pair operates a top-tier program fielding multiple drivers in events in the USAC National Midget Championship and the POWRi Midget Series.