Online ticketing returns to Placerville Speedway this season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – February 18, 2019…After debuting with popular reviews last season, the Placerville Speedway is happy to welcome back the convenience of online ticketing in 2019.

Tickets are now available for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards sanctioned “Spring Fever Frenzy” on Saturday March 30th, along with all championship weekly point races in April. To access those visit https://www.universe.com/users/placerville-speedway-C14XGB

Simply visit the universe ticket link or the schedule page on the Placerville Speedway website to access events that are on sale during the season. Fans will have the opportunity to either print out tickets or download them to their smart phone that can be scanned at the front gate.

Keep in mind that online ticket holders and those with season passes will be allowed access through a designated gate first on race nights, which is an added benefit of getting tickets early.

The 2019 Placerville Speedway season opens with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series making their annual appearance for the 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts on Saturday March 23rd. It marks the first time that the event will be held on a weekend date. Online tickets for it can be purchased through the World of Outlaws at https://bit.ly/2LGeTFb

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 16: Test and Tune

Saturday March 23: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | 49er Gold Rush Classic presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts

Saturday March 30: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards plus BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 6: Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabricating Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Series | Law Enforcement Night