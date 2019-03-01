ASCS Elite Non-Wing Opener At Rose Bowl Speedway Rained Out

Bryan Hulbert

February 28, 2019 (WINONA, Texas) Mother Nature takes the first round of action with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating as officials with Rose Bowl Speedway made the call to cancel this Saturday’s racing action on account of rain.

In a statement from the track, current weather conditions along with more rain in the forecast has eliminated any chance of being able to race. The track is working with officials with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating to potentially reschedule the race. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

Attention for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating now turns to Friday, March 8 at Waco’s Heart O’ Texas Speedway and Saturday, March 9 at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

