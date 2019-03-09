Kevin Ramey Snags ASCS Elite Non-Wing Season Opener

From Bryan Hulbert

WACO, Texas (March 8, 2019) – Rare to see a first for Kevin Ramey, but Friday night at Heart O’ Texas Speedway’s Gordon Woolley Classic was just that as the pilot of the Iron Dome Motorsports entry snagged his first career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating over a field of 32 entries.

The 21st different winner with the series since it’s inception in 2015, Ramey was chased to the finish by Michael Day with Scott Evans, Justin Fifield, and Michelle Melton each advancing five positions to round out the top five.

Leading series race winner, Paul White, was the night’s Hard Charger with a run from 19th to sixth. Claud Estes crossed seventh with Jarrod Jennings eighth. Missouri’s Quinton Benson finished ninth with Kelly Lockey making up 10 positions to complete the top-ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is scheduled to hit the track again on Saturday, March 9. Gate opens at 5:00 P.M. with action at 7:00 P.M. (CT) and includes UMP Super Late Models, IMCA Southern Sport Mods, Factory Stocks, Bombers, Dwarf Cars, and UMP Hornets. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids two years and younger.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series

Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, Texas

Friday, March 8, 2019

Car Count: 32

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans, [2]; 2. 7M-Kevin Ramey, [4]; 3. 48D-Gary Floyd, [3]; 4. 48N-Jason Howell, [1]; 5. 2B-Brett Becker, [6]; 6. 36-Kevin Reed, [5]; 7. 24D-Dennis Smith, [7]; 8. 14-Kelly Lockey, [8]

Heat Race #12 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Claud Estes III, [2]; 2. 49F-Justin Fifield, [5]; 3. 21-Michelle Melton, [6]; 4. 5X-Tyson Hall, [3]; 5. 47-Chipper Wood, [1]; 6. 15-Johnny Miller, [7]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell, [8]; 8. 48-Nathan Moore, [4]

Heat Race #13 (8 Laps): 1. 52-J.D. Fry, [6]; 2. 82-Joshua Hanna, [7]; 3. 04-Kyle Jones, [2]; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson, [3]; 5. 07-Chris Clark, [1]; 6. 6-Christian Moore, [5]; 7. 79V-Ryan Hall, [8]; 8. 2W-Dustin Welch, [4]

Heat Race #14 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Bryan Debrick, [2]; 2. 2-Michael Day, [3]; 3. 5R-John Ricketts, [4]; 4. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [1]; 5. 1-Paul White, [5]; 6. 91-Craig Oakes, [6]; 7. 57-Chase Parson, [8]; 8. 114-Todd Lovett, [7]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 48N-Jason Howell, [4]; 2. 91-Craig Oakes, [8]; 3. 1-Paul White, [7]; 4. 14-Kelly Lockey, [12]; 5. 47-Chipper Wood, [3]; 6. 33-Mike Merrell, [13]; 7. 07-Chris Clark, [2]; 8. 36-Kevin Reed, [5]; 9. 6-Christian Moore, [6]; 10. 57-Chase Parson, [15]; 11. 79V-Ryan Hall, [14]; 12. 15-Johnny Miller, [10]; 13. 114-Todd Lovett, [11]; 14. 24D-Dennis Smith, [9]; 15. 48-Nathan Moore, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7M-Kevin Ramey, [2]; 2. 2-Michael Day, [3]; 3. 118-Scott Evans, [8]; 4. 49F-Justin Fifield, [9]; 5. 21-Michelle Melton, [10]; 6. 1-Paul White, [19]; 7. 72-Claud Estes III, [7]; 8. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [16]; 9. 15B-Quinton Benson, [14]; 10. 14-Kelly Lockey, [20]; 11. 48N-Jason Howell, [17]; 12. 2B-Brett Becker, [15]; 13. 82-Joshua Hanna, [12]; 14. 52-J.D. Fry, [11]; 15. 91-Craig Oakes, [18]; 16. 5X-Tyson Hall, [13]; 17. 5R-John Ricketts, [1]; 18. 10-Bryan Debrick, [5]; 19. 48D-Gary Floyd, [4]; 20. 04-Kyle Jones, [6]