Australian Vacation Raffle Back for 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 13, 2019 – Thanks to another generous donation from Ohioan and museum supporter, Janet Holbrook, the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is pleased to announce their third “Australian Sprint Car Vacation” raffle. The winner will receive roundtrip airfare for two, seven nights lodging, and VIP race tickets to the January 2020 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria, Australia. Should the winner not be able to attend the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Warrnambool, there will again be a $10,000 cash option in lieu of the vacation package.

The Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic has been touted as Australia’s version of the Knoxville Nationals, and the 48th running will be held January 24-26, 2020.

The winner of the raffle will be drawn on Friday night of the 59th Annual Knoxville Nationals August 9, 2019. The winner need not be present to win.

“Australian Sprint Car Vacation” raffle tickets are also available online at www.SprintCarVacation.net. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the non-profit museum at 1-800-874-4488.

“Our first Australian raffles have been a big success, and thanks to another generous donation from Janet Holbrook, we’re really excited to announce that it will be happening again,” said National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director Bob Baker. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without Janet’s generosity! Our drawing at the Knoxville Nationals in August should give our winner plenty of time to put in for vacation and get their passport! This is the perfect opportunity for a lucky race fan to take a trip of a lifetime!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! For more information on the events at Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

