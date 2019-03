From Lawrenceburg Speedway

It’s finally time for Opening Night at the Lawrenceburg Speedway!! We are excited to kick off the 2019 racing season with the USAC Sprint Cars, KOI Auto Parts Modifieds, & the Bessler’s U Pull & Save Hornets!!

Racing will feature:

USAC Sprint Cars

KOI Auto Parts UMP Modifieds

Bessler’s U Pull & Save Hornets

Prices:

Adult: $25

Kids 7-12: $7

6 & Under: FREE

Pit Pass: $30 (all ages)

Times:

Pit Gate-3:00pm

Front Gate-5:00pm

Hot Laps-6:00pm

Opening Ceremonies-7:00pm