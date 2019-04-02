USAC WSO SEASON LAUNCHES FRIDAY AT RED DIRT

Meeker, Oklahoma (April 1, 2019)………The USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma season gets underway this Friday night, April 5, at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma for the first of three events on the racy quarter-mile dirt oval during 2019.

Reigning champion Brett Wilson of Sapulpa, Okla. won the Red Dirt opener en route to the series title a year ago. Oklahoman Danny Smith won twice at Red Dirt while Andrew Deal and Johnny Kent each picked up a victory along the way during the 2018 campaign.

Additional dates at Red Dirt throughout the year for the second season of WSO under USAC sanction include stops on August 24 and October 5, among the 14 races on the docket.

Gates open for this Friday’s race at 6pm (Central) with draw opening at 6:15 at the USAC/WSO table until 7pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 7:15pm with hot laps to immediately follow.

General admission is just $15 for adults. High school students and younger are FREE (must show student ID).

USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma 2019 Season is brought to you by United States Auto Club, Hoosier Tires, AMSOIL, Tri-State Claims of Oklahoma, Barksdale Automotive, Green Turf Sod, Machine Services, Stinger Chassis, Boyd’s Racing Engines, Downtown Digital Design, Annette Leesekamp, Jim Carr in remembrance of his father “#7 The Flying Dutchman”, Hardwood Innovations & Jett Starr of Dagwell Dixie.