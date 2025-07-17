Reutzel and Day Win Features During the Double Down Duels at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 16, 2025) – After a wild opening night to Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway for the Double Down Duels for the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series on Wednesday night Aaron Reutzel and Corey Day stood victorious in victory lane after the twin feature events leading into Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot paying $100,000 to win.

After enduring multiple caution and red flags during the first feature, Reutzel was unphased at the calamity surrounding him during the event due to having a superior handling race car.

“My car was so good. I could go anywhere I could get through the holes,” Reutzel said of his superior handling car going through the treacherous conditions. “I really had to enter way above (the cushion) though. And I told my crew before the race started, I think that’s going to be in play.”

In play it was as Reutzel moved up from fifth starting spot, trading the lead back and forth with James McFadden before taking over the top spot for good on 12. Reutzel then endured multiple yellow and red flags before securing the victory.

“I got lazy one lap, rolled through, and I thought I was about eat shit,” said Reutzel of bouncing through the cushion. “I was every which way, but upside down. You had to really focus on entering above it and being right up against the wall, which made it fun. It was a lot of fun driving a driving a good race car. When these things are not hard to handle, they are so much fun to drive. This one was a lot of fun to drive tonight.”

Logan Schuchart moved up from the eighth starting position to take the runner up position while fast qualifier Kyle Larson moved up from ninth starting position to round out the podium.

Day overcame his struggles last season at Eldora where his best finish was 10th to win the second main event in dominating fashion from the outside of the front row, blasting around the cushion and through slower traffic with ease.

“When you have a good as car as that, half mile racing is easy,” said Day in victory lane. “I don’t think my foot left the floor that whole entire race, so it makes your job really, really easy when you have a good car.”

David Gravel closed in on Day in the later stages of the event to cross the finish line in second but was disqualified after the feature during post-race technical inspection for his front wing being too far forward, moving Tanner Holmes into the runner up position. Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, and Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

Double Down Duels

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying – Group A (2 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.327[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.410[6]

3. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 13.421[3]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.440[29]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.444[19]

6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.461[10]

7. 21-James McFadden, 13.508[2]

8. 14-Spencer Bayston, 13.537[5]

9. 21B-Brian Brown, 13.559[15]

10. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.561[13]

11. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.563[28]

12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.573[25]

13. 10RR-Darin Naida, 13.606[4]

14. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.608[23]

15. 13-Daison Pursley, 13.610[18]

16. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.641[31]

17. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.648[9]

18. 21H-Brady Bacon, 13.654[22]

19. 23-Chase Dietz, 13.675[27]

20. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.690[26]

21. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.705[24]

22. 6-Ryan Smith, 13.707[17]

23. 32-Bryce Lucius, 13.715[8]

24. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr, 13.744[20]

25. 45-Devon Borden, 13.744[21]

26. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.753[7]

27. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.790[30]

28. 45C-Derek Hagar, 13.879[12]

29. 4-Zane DeVault, 13.904[14]

30. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.951[16]

31. 69-Tyler Walker, 14.062[11]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying – Group B (2 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel, 13.616[16]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.719[29]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.772[2]

4. 69K-Christopher Bell, 13.782[9]

5. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 13.805[21]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.822[17]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.897[3]

8. 26-Justin Peck, 13.951[4]

9. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.952[10]

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 14.054[19]

11. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 14.060[7]

12. 23W-Garet Williamson, 14.110[18]

13. 14BC-Corey Day, 14.113[14]

14. 9-Kasey Kahne, 14.119[27]

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.146[8]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.149[31]

17. 49X-Cale Thomas, 14.151[6]

18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 14.191[23]

19. 19-Brent Marks, 14.199[5]

20. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.241[25]

21. 45W-Cory Eliason, 14.243[15]

22. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr, 14.287[24]

23. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 14.322[13]

24. 5W-Jeremy Weaver, 14.338[12]

25. 9R-Chase Randall, 14.343[20]

26. 51-Joel Myers Jr, 14.360[11]

27. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.371[30]

28. 23L-Jimmy Light, 14.404[1]

29. 15C-Chris Andrews, 14.568[22]

30. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.623[26]

31. 10-Ryan Timms, [28]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 21B-Brian Brown[4]

2. 5-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson[2]

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

6. 4-Zane DeVault[8]

7. 10RR-Darin Naida[3]

8. 45-Devon Borden[7]

DMI Heat Race #2 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

3. 6-Ryan Smith[1]

4. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

6. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]

7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[8]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 23-Chase Dietz[2]

2. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

3. 13-Daison Pursley[3]

4. 21-James McFadden[5]

5. 55V-Kerry Madsen[6]

6. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]

7. 32-Bryce Lucius[1]

8. 69-Tyler Walker[8]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 – Group A (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

4. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[1]

5. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]

6. 14-Spencer Bayston[5]

7. 45C-Derek Hagar[7]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 45W-Cory Eliason[1]

3. 14BC-Corey Day[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 2-David Gravel[6]

6. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[5]

7. 9R-Chase Randall[7]

DNS: 15C-Chris Andrews

DMI Heat Race #2 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[1]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

5. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]

7. 51-Joel Myers Jr[7]

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

8. 10-Ryan Timms[8]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 – Group B (10 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]

2. 23W-Garet Williamson[4]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

4. 5W-Jeremy Weaver[1]

5. 26-Justin Peck[5]

6. 69K-Christopher Bell[6]

7. 23L-Jimmy Light[7]

Winters Performance B-Main – Group A (12 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]

2. 10RR-Darin Naida[3]

3. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[7]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[4]

6. 45-Devon Borden[6]

7. 4-Zane DeVault[8]

8. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[10]

9. 45C-Derek Hagar[9]

10. 14-Spencer Bayston[2]

11. 69-Tyler Walker[11]

Winters Performance B-Main – Group B (12 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 69K-Christopher Bell[2]

3. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]

4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]

5. 9R-Chase Randall[5]

6. 51-Joel Myers Jr[6]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[10]

9. 23L-Jimmy Light[8]

10. 15C-Chris Andrews[9]

11. 10-Ryan Timms[11]

Kubota A-Main – Group A (25 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[5]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[9]

4. 21-James McFadden[3]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]

6. 83-Michael Kofoid[21]

7. 49-Brad Sweet[11]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[16]

9. 21B-Brian Brown[6]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

11. 7S-Chris Windom[14]

12. 21H-Brady Bacon[17]

13. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[20]

14. 55V-Kerry Madsen[7]

15. 6-Ryan Smith[19]

16. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch[18]

18. 13-Daison Pursley[12]

19. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[10]

20. 71-Parker Price Miller[23]

21. 88-Tanner Thorson[15]

22. 10RR-Darin Naida[22]

23. 23-Chase Dietz[13]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[24]

Kubota A-Main – Group B (25 Laps)

1. 14BC-Corey Day[1]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[9]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[21]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

8. 23W-Garet Williamson[5]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

10. 49X-Cale Thomas[10]

11. 9-Kasey Kahne[14]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[11]

13. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[18]

14. 45W-Cory Eliason[17]

15. 15-Donny Schatz[15]

16. 24D-Danny Sams III[12]

17. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[23]

18. 27-Emerson Axsom[24]

19. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr[19]

20. 5W-Jeremy Weaver[20]

21. 26-Justin Peck[4]

22. 19-Brent Marks[16]

23. 69K-Christopher Bell[22]

24. (DQ) 2-David Gravel[8]