Big Month of April on Tap at Dodge City Raceway Park!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 3, 2019) – The 2019 racing season at Dodge City Raceway Park gets under way in fashion with three big events atop 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas over the course of April.

While the season gets under way this Saturday, April 6, ensuing April events include the Seventh Annual Modified Stampede on April 13 and then the third round of championship chase action on April 27.

The high-speed month of racing action gets under way with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars squaring off with the United Rebel Sprint Series. The Sprint Car clash headlines the opening night of championship chase action that also includes IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Liberal’s Steven Richardson kicks off his DCRP Sprint Car title defense in Saturday’s season opener with other reigning track champions including Rolla’s Nick Link (IMCA Modifieds), Woodward, Oklahoma’s Jeff Kaup (IMCA Sport Modifieds), Bazine’s Dusty Witthuhn (IMCA Stock Cars) and Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard (IMCA Hobby Stocks).

Seven nights later, the IMCA Modifieds take center stage as contenders from throughout the region converge upon Dodge City for the Seventh Annual Modified Stampede. All four other championship classes will be in action as well including Sprint Cars, Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks.

Ponca City, OK, native Brendon Gemmill captured his second Modified Stampede triumph last year with a dramatic late-race move, joining Cole Traugott and David Murray as two-time winners of the event.

The month of April is rounded out with the third round of championship chase action for all five classes on Saturday, April 27, when the picture for the 2019 title chases begins to take form.

All three April events are set to get under way at 7:30 p.m.

Additional information regarding each event is available at the track’s website at www.dodgecityraceway.com.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.