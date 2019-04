From Kendra Jacobs

The 66th racing season at Knoxville Raceway will commence with the Kraig Ford/PellaMotors.com Season Opener in just nine days!

Break free of the long, cold, snowiest winter in history in Iowa and get out to the track! Watch your favorite drivers like Brian Brown, Austin McCarl, Clint Garner, McKenna Haase and more!

Hot Laps are set to begin at 6:15pm, local time. Adult tickets are $15, teen tickets $10 and children 12 and under are free.