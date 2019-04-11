All Opening Weekend Events POSTPONED

From Kendra Jacobs

Due to snow showers hitting our fans, drivers and teams to the north of us, and cold temperatures in the Knoxville area this weekend, the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford season opener, as well as practice night on Friday, have been postponed until next week.

The season kick-off party will be held from 6-7pm, Friday, April 19 in Dyer-Hudson Hall and will be followed by practice from 7-10pm. The Pella Motors/Kraig Ford/Town Crier season opener will be held on April 20.

Norm Wadle’s “Celebration of Life” has also been moved to Friday, April 19 on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.