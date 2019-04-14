Rick Ziehl Ends Winless Streak With ASCS Southwest At Central Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (April 13, 2019) Putting an end to a 30-race winless streak with the ASCS Southwest Region, ten-time series champion Rick Ziehl raced to his 30th career victory with the series on Saturday night at Central Arizona Speedway.

Ziehl’s third triumph at the high-banked Arizona oval since 2015, the Las Cruces, N.M. native chased the top spot throughout the opening laps as the Wofford family occupied the point. Leading the opening two circuits, Wes Wofford’s night was cut short as his father, Lorne Wofford took over the lead.

Not able to hold off Ziehl, the No. 20z took over on Lap 11 to lead the remainder of the 25-lap affair. Moving into second on Lap 20, Colton Hardy crossed second with Lorne Wofford slipping to third. Billy Chester crossed fourth with Chris Bonneau moving up from 10th to complete the top five,

Eric Wilkins was sixth with Jeff Lowery, J.T. Imperial, Alex Pettas, and Steve Stone making the top-ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region turns its attention now to the return to USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday, April 27.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Southwest Region

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Ariz.

Saturday, April 13, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [1]; 2. 19W-Wes Wofford, [7]; 3. 8-Eric Wilkins, [2]; 4. 45-Jeff Lowery, [5]; 5. 57-Steve Stone, [6]; 6. 71H-Robert Horsley, [8]; 7. (DNF) 22-Jesse Baker, [4]; (DNS) 7X-Danny Mathus,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [1]; 2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [2]; 3. 74-Colton Hardy, [3]; 4. 7-J.T. Imperial, [5]; 5. 15-Chris Bonneau, [4]; 6. 12-Jason Tanner, [6]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [3]; 2. 74-Colton Hardy, [5]; 3. 18-Lorne Wofford, [2]; 4. 2B-Billy Chester III, [4]; 5. 15-Chris Bonneau, [10]; 6. 8-Eric Wilkins, [6]; 7. 45-Jeff Lowery, [7]; 8. 7-J.T. Imperial, [8]; 9. 2-Alex Pettas, [13]; 10. 57-Steve Stone, [9]; 11. 71H-Robert Horsley, [11]; 12. (DNF) 22-Jesse Baker, [14]; 13. (DNF) 19W-Wes Wofford, [1]; 14. (DNF) 12-Jason Tanner, [12]; (DNS) 7X-Danny Mathus,