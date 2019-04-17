K&M Kenyon Midget aces renew rivalries at The Dick Jordan Classic

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) Established to celebrate USAC Vice President Dick Jordan’s 50 years of dedication and contribution to Motorsports, the Dick Jordan Classic will open each new K&M Kenyon Midget Season at Anderson Speedway into the future.

The top three drivers in the 2018 K&M Kenyon Midget driving championship are set to pick up where they left off last October at Anderson Speedway. 2018 Champion Trey Osborne was followed home in the final point standings by Kameron Gladish and Nathan Foster. Osborne has earned three wins on the high banks while Gladish had crossed the stripe in 1st twice. Foster is still looking for his 1st Anderson win.

Dameron Taylor is always a threat to grab a win at Anderson Speedway. In his K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midget Series Career, Taylor tops the series’ Anderson Speedway all time win list with 11 victories. Taylor will also be attempting to make his 1st start in the Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW May 25. He is scheduled to compete in the pavement sprint car races scheduled at Anderson Speedway.

Osborne will be joining Taylor to try and make his first Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW in the 71st May classic.

Local driver Ashton Tucker will be on hand in a 3K Racing car prepared by Mel Kenyon. Tucker has three starts at Anderson Speedway with three top ten finishes to show for his efforts. Tucker will remain eligible for the 2019 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year award. In USSA Racing rookies are allowed five starts and compete for the Simpson World Indy Award in the season they make their 5th start.

The Anderson Speedway spectator gates for the Dick Jordan Classic will open at 4 with qualifying set for 5:30 with racing to follow at 7. The K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series will be joined by the CRS Super Trucks, Anderson Speedway Thunder Cars and the Thunder Roadsters for a full night of racing.