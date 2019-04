From Kendra Jacobs

The 2019 Knoxville Raceway season will officially begin with the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford/Town Crier season opener on Saturday, April 20. Hot Laps are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m., local time.

The season kick-off party will be held from 6-7pm Friday, April 19, at Dyer-Hudson Hall with Casey’s General Store pizza, Busch Light on tap and Pepsi products for all fans with tickets to Saturday’s season opener. Practice will follow from 7-9pm, Friday, and is free to the public.