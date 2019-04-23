Entry Forms Available for Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals!

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 23, 2019) – The DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals is expanding from two to three nights in 2019. And with the June event rapidly approaching, entries are now being accepted for the upcoming Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals at Dodge City Raceway Park.

The $3,000-to-win event that could potentially climb to as much as $4,500 with lap money included is set for June 13-15 atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas. The rapidly-evolving event featuring the best in 305-ci Sprint Car racing includes the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars along with the United Rebel Sprint Series and Sprint Series of Oklahoma along with move invaders from throughout.

Entry forms are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2019-Entry-Form.pdf.

Entries submitted prior to June 6 are just $50 with driver pit pass only $20 for each night. Entries submitted after June 6 are $75 with driver pit pass the standard $30 per night.

After Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural version of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals in 2017, Fairview, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens pocketed $4,040 including lap money by fending off a last-lap slider from Jake Bubak and then beating Chad Koch to the stripe in last year’s hair-raising finale.

This year’s event fires off with the first of two preliminary events on Thursday, June 13, with a second round of preliminary action on Friday before culminating with Saturday’s championship finale.

Joining in on Thursday action will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks with IMCA Stock Cars on the card for Friday and then IMCA Sport Modifieds on Saturday. The KARS (Kansas Antique Racers) will be on hand all three nights as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

In total, the 2019 season atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is slated for 18 nights of action along with another eight Sunday cards atop the newly-constructed 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

