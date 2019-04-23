Pricing Revealed for Oswego Speedway’s Season Ticket Combinations

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 22, 2019) – Pricing for 2019 Oswego Speedway ticket combination packages including pit admission, general admission, reserved and VIP seating has now been made available to the public.

Both general admission and reserved seating will again be obtainable for the season. Packages include or exclude the 63rd edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend which will run from August 30 to September 1.

A season general admission pass to Oswego Speedway including all events with the exception of Classic Weekend has been priced at $175 while general admission passes which additionally provide grandstand access to all three days of Classic Weekend are $275.

For those in search of reserved seating for Classic Weekend, a season general admission pass combo with a reserved Classic seat can be purchased for $280. Season reserved seating with reserved Classic Weekend seating is $325.

Season-long VIP ticket options will also return offering admission to Oswego Speedway’s VIP areas including a suite, skydeck, and other locations in the tower above the main grandstand. A 2019 VIP pass is $650 for the season or $975 with Classic Weekend access. These rates also include all you can eat food and beverage, air conditioned seating, plus HD television coverage of the racing action.

Season pit passes which also include or exclude Classic Weekend will again be offered this season. Pit admission for the year without the three day Classic option is $325. The price will increase to $460 if you would like pitside access for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Classic Weekend.

Both individual and combination ticket pricing for Budweiser International Classic Weekend will also be revealed at OswegoSpeedway.com this week.

Please note that senior citizens will receive further discounts on the season combination packages. A full list of pricing for all packages including the senior discounts is listed below.

All tickets, including any form of season pass are now available for pickup in the speedway box office located at 300 East Albany Street. Tickets for Classic Weekend will be ready for pickup in August. Office hours this week will be 9am to 4pm Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Those interested in renewing their season or Classic Weekend tickets have until Saturday, May 1 to contact Paul Conzone at oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

Oswego Speedway’s 69th season of racing opens on Saturday, May 25 with Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus the Tony White Memorial 35 for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and a full program for the 350 Supers.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.