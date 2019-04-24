SANTA MARIA HOSTS USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS & WESTERN MIDGETS

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 23, 2019… After a break in the schedule, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will make their first of four appearances at the newly renovated Santa Maria Raceway this Saturday, April 27th. Promoted by Nick Duggan, the fifth point race will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, and Santa Maria Dwarf Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the front gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at.westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

To date, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty-seven West Coast Sprint Car events and Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with six victories. On August 12, 2017, Max Adams lowered the series track record to 13.384, just above the all-time 360 record of 13.354, set on September 11, 2004 by “Showtime” Danny Sheridan. A complete series win list at Santa Maria Raceway is at the end of this release.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) enters Saturday’s race with 38-point advantage over the competition. Piloting the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino earned his first win of year at Ventura on March 23rd. To date, the young driver has also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led. Tristan is tied with Brody Roa and Craig Stidham for ninth on the series win list and will be looking for his seventh main event victory.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) ranks second in the USAC West Coast point standings. Moving to Keith Ford’s #73T Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Swanson led two laps before finishing second at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. At press time, the 2017 Champion has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one hard charger award, three top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with Davey Pombo and T.J. Smith for thirteenth in wins, Jake will have his sights on his fifth triumph at Santa Maria.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons placed seventh in the March 23rd feature at Ventura. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday night, Ryan will be looking to earn the third feature win of his career.

Two-time champion, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, CA) ranks fourth in the championship point chase. The pilot of the #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike skipped Ventura, but has two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes on the season. Currently tied with Bud Kaeding for third on the series win list, “Hollywood” will have his sights on his twelfth victory at Santa Maria.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw finished eleventh at Ventura after starting fifteenth. At press time, the versatile driver has recorded one top-10 finish and will be looking for his first career win this Saturday night.

Currently sixth in points, Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA), J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA), and Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Kyle Edwards, Cody Majors, Austin Ervine, Troy Rutherford, T.J. Smith, Steve Hix, Tom Hendricks, Austin Liggett, Trent Carter, Jeff Fillingame, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Ryan Stolz, Matt Day, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $17, Kids Tickets (6-12) are $6, and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Jake Swanson.

SANTA MARIA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 6-Ryan Bernal, 5-Richard Vander Weerd, 3-Peter Murphy, 3-Danny Sheridan, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Tristan Guardino, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-T.J. Smith, 1-Max Adams, 1-Greg Alexander, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-276, 2. Jake Swanson-238, 3. Ryan Timmons-199, 4. Danny Faria Jr.-186, 5. Koen Shaw-183, 6. Slater Helt-154, .. Brody Roa-154, 8. Charles Davis Jr.-147, 9. Stevie Sussex-145, 10. Kyle Edwards-141, 11. Cody Majors-119, … Austin Ervine-119, … Hannah Mayhew-119, 14. Dennis Gile-113, 15. Troy Rutherford-108, 16. J.J. Ringo-106, 17. T.J. Smith-101, … Colton Hardy-101, 19. Steve Hix-88, 20. Tom Hendricks-84, … Chase Johnson-84.