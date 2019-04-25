Nick Hamilton shooting to repeat at US 24 Speedway opener

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) K&M tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series veteran Nick Hamilton has a pretty good track record in season opening races. He has visited victory lane in the first race of the season on two occasions, first in 2010 and again in 2012. Both of those wins came on the pavement, 1st at Anderson Speedway, then at the Indianapolis Speedrome.

This Saturday night, Hamilton will attempt to grab a third season opening win at US 24 Speedway. Highly regarded as a pavement ace, Hamilton is expanding his dirt racing resume. The work seems to be paying off as he picked up the win at the first K&M Kenyon Midget dirt race of the year in 2018 by grabbing the checkers at US 24 Speedway.

In five starts on the bull ring at US 24, Hamilton has two wins, two top fives and one top ten. Of the active drivers expected to compete Saturday night, Hamilton holds the best record at the Logansport (IN) track. Nathan Foster is the only other driver with a US 24 K&M Kenyon Midget feature win scheduled to race Saturday night. Foster picked up his win in July of 2018. Chase Jones and Kyle O’Gara sit on top of the series US 24 Speedway all time winner chart, tied at four wins each.

Hamilton’s older brother Kyle has also earned two opening night wins in the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series. Both of his opening night victories came at Anderson Speedway, in 2016 and 2017. The Hamilton brothers have won 44% of the series opening night events.

US 24 Speedway is located west of Logansport (IN) on US Highway 24. A full card of racing is scheduled to take the green at 6:00 PM.