ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 26, 2019) — The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 event scheduled for Saturday at Wayne County Speedway was rained out. With heavy rain falling on Friday with more of the same expected on Saturday the grounds were not able to be prepared. The event will not be rescheduled.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will return to competition on Friday evening, May 3, with a visit to Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.