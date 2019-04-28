Brody Roa Tops State 48 Classic at Peoria

From Lance Jennings

PEORIA, AZ (April 27, 2019) — Starting seventh, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) took the lead from Stevie Sussex on lap 7 and held off all challengers to win the “State 48 Classic” at Canyon Speedway Park. For Roa, the $2,000 Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car victory was the first series win of the campaign and the third of his career. Sussex, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and R.J. Johnson followed the point leader to the checkered flags.

Making his first start of 2019, Andy Reinbold claimed the night’s Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a sixth place run from thirteenth.

Jake Swanson took top honors in the Beaver Stripes Time Trials by posting a time of 13.804 over the 14-car roster.

The ten-lap heat race victories went to “The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Brown & Miller Racing Solutions First Heat) and Roa (Competition Suspension Incorporated / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat).

The USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to action on May 18th at Central Arizona Speedway for the “Hank Arnold Memorial.”

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on southwessprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 27, 2019 – Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Arizona – “State 48 Classic”

BEAVER STRIPES QUALIFYING: 1. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Grau/Burkhart-13.804; 2. Matt Rossi, 02, Rossi-14.029; 3. R.J. Johnson, 13, Gile-14.101; 4. Charles Davis Jr., 50, Davis-14.148; 5. Michael Curtis, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-14.159; 6. Stevie Sussex, 12, Allen-14.192; 7. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-14.252; 8. Brody Roa, 91, BR-14.277; 9. Chris Bonneau, 15, Bonneau-14.423; 10. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-14.470; 11. Sterling Cling, 54C, Cling-14.484; 12. Daylin Perreira, 21, Perreira-14.688; 13. Andy Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-14.930; 14. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-15.755.

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Martin, 2. Swanson, 3. Johnson, 4. Lundy, 5. Cling, 6. Curtis, 7. Reinbold. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Davis, 3. Sussex, 4. Rossi, 5. Bonneau, 6. Perreira, 7. Reynolds. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Brody Roa (7), 2. Stevie Sussex (2), 3. Matt Rossi (5), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (3), 5. R.J. Johnson (4), 6. Andy Reinbold (13), 7. Mike Martin (8), 8. Matt Lundy (1), 9. Sterling Cling (11), 10. Daylin Perreira (12), 11. Chris Bonneau (10), 12. Jonas Reynolds (14), 13. Jake Swanson (6), 14. Michael Curtis (9). NT

—————————-

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Lundy, Laps 2-6 Sussex, Laps 7-30 Roa.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Andy Reinbold (13th to 6th)

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Roa-358, 2-Johnson-319, 3-Sussex-292, 4-Davis-269, 5-Martin-265, 6-Swanson-255. –Rossi-255, 8-Lundy-209, 9-Josh Hodges-202, 10-Isaac Chapple-200.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: May 18 – Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, Arizona – “Hank Arnold Memorial”