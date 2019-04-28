Hagar Takes King of the Wing Win In ASCS Regional Matchup

From Bryan Hulbert

BYRAM, Miss. (April 27, 2019) – With a run from mid-pack to the top, Derek Hagar was the class of the field Saturday night at Jackson Motor Speedway with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South and Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Regions.

Topping King of the Wing IV, Hagar took the green from the 10th starting spot. Pacing around the low line of the Mississippi oval early on, Hagar began moving around with his No. 9jr cracking the top five before Lap 10.

Seemingly stalled with the raced moving past the mid-way point, Derek battled several laps with Channin Tankersley for the third spot. Taking the spot away, slower traffic in the mix brought Tim Crawley to a near stop

allowing Hagar to take away second.

Running past Dale Howard for the lead, a red with five laps to run cleared the racing groove for Derek to steadily pull away for the win. Dale Howard held on for the runner-up spot with Tim Crawley in tow. Moving up from 13th, Marshall Skinner brought his No. 26 home fourth with Channin Tankersley completing the top five.

Ernie Ainsworth from 11th was sixth with Joseph Miller seventh. Paxton Gregory was eight followed by Shane Morgan who climbed up to ninth from 17th. The top ten rounded out with Cody Tankersley.

The Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region races again on Friday, May 3 at Heart O’Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas. The Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region pairs with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on Saturday, May 11 at I-30 Speedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Gulf South Region / ASCS Mid-South Region

Jackson Motor Speedway

Byram, MS

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Channin Tankersley, [1]

2. 88-Brandon Blenden, [2]

3. 6-Dustin Gates, [4]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [6]

5. 26-Marshall Skinner, [5]

6. 10-Landon Britt, [3]

7. 21S-Spencer Meredith, [7]

8. B52-Bill Mason, [8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]

2. 48-Cody Stacy, [1]

3. 3G-Paxton Gregory, [6]

4. 2-Joseph Miller, [7]

5. 52-Cody Karl, [2]

6. 01-Shane Morgan, [3]

7. 21M-Jason Shavers, [4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard, [1]

2. 40-Howard Moore, [3]

3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [4]

4. 93-Jake Knight, [7]

5. 16-Cody Tankersley, [5]

6. 121-Todd Bliss, [2]

7. 21-Butch David, [6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [10]

2. 47-Dale Howard, [1]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley, [2]

4. 26-Marshall Skinner, [13]

5. 17-Channin Tankersley, [4]

6. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [11]

7. 2-Joseph Miller, [7]

8. 3G-Paxton Gregory, [3]

9. 01-Shane Morgan, [17]

10. 16-Cody Tankersley, [14]

11. 10-Landon Britt, [16]

12. 88-Brandon Blenden, [6]

13. 48-Cody Stacy, [5]

14. 21M-Jason Shavers, [20]

15. 121-Todd Bliss, [18]

16. 40-Howard Moore, [8]

17. 6-Dustin Gates, [9]

18. B52-Bill Mason, [21]

19. 52-Cody Karl, [15]

20. 21S-Spencer Meredith, [19]

21. 93-Jake Knight, [12]

22. 21-Butch David, [22]