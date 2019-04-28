Ziehl and Cormany Victorious at USA Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

TUCSON, Az. (April 27, 2019) – Making it back-to-back wins with the ASCS Southwest Region, Rick Ziehl topped the field Saturday night at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. as Dustin Cormany did just the same with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars.

Racing up from eighth, it took Ziehl seventh laps to advance to the race lead. Lorne Wofford was second with Colton Hardy third. Alex Pettas and Jesse Baker completed the top five. Crossing sixth was Wes Wofford with Eric Wilkins seventh. J.T. Imperial, Don Grable, and Steve Stone made up the top-ten.

While Cormany didn’t start as far back, the Peoria, Ariz. shoe’s night was not without a challenge, Slipping from third to seventh in the first six laps, Dustin began to rebound with the No. 29x taking over the top spot on Lap 17 to lead the rest of the way. Kyle Shipley was second with Joshua Shipley racing from 10th to third. Joe Scheopner fourth with Patrick Krob fifth, the remainder of the top ten included Ryan Murphy, Tyler Most, Tanner Wolverton, Colton Maroney, and Ronald Webster.

Heat Race #Race winners in both divisions also received bonus money from Ron Gilson Photography.

The ASCS Southwest Region heads to Arizona Speedway on Saturday, May 11 with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars in action on Saturday, May 25 at Canyon Speedway Park.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

USA Raceway

Tucson, AZ

Saturday, April 27, 2019

ASCS Southwest Region

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]

2. 8-Eric Wilkins, [4]

3. 22-Jesse Baker, [3]

4. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [5]

5. 2B-Billy Chester III, [7]

6. 6-Bud Rowe, [2]

7. 5K-Dennis Krob, [6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Lorne Wofford, [2]

2. 74-Colton Hardy, [1]

3. 7-J.T. Imperial, [3]

4. 19-Wes Wofford, [6]

5. 148-Don Grable, [5]

6. 57-Steve Stone, [4]

7. 71H-Robert Horsley,

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [8]

2. 18-Lorne Wofford, [3]

3. 74-Colton Hardy, [2]

4. 2-Alex Pettas, [1]

5. 22-Jesse Baker, [6]

6. 19-Wes Wofford, [5]

7. 8-Eric Wilkins, [4]

8. 7-J.T. Imperial, [7]

9. 148-Don Grable, [10]

10. 57-Steve Stone, [11]

11. 71H-Robert Horsley, [14]

12. 6-Bud Rowe, [12]

13. 2B-Billy Chester III, [9]

14. 5K-Dennis Krob, [13]

ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series

Heat Race #1

1. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [2]

2. 66-Colton Maroney, [5]

3. 51-Ronald Webster, [4]

4. 43-Tanner Wolverton, [1]

5. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [6]

DNS: 7K-Bruce St. James,

Heat Race #2

1. 3-Tyler Most, [2]

2. 17-Joe Scheopner, [4]

3. 20-Shon Deskins, [6]

4. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]

5. 2-Joshua Shipley, [5]

6. 3K-Patrick Krob, [1]

A-Main

1. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [3]

2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [6]

3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [10]

4. 17-Joe Scheopner, [4]

5. 3K-Patrick Krob, [11]

6. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [9]

7. 3-Tyler Most, [1]

8. 43-Tanner Wolverton, [7]

9. 66-Colton Maroney, [5]

10. 51-Ronald Webster, [8]

11. 20-Shon Deskins, [2]

DNS: 7K-Bruce St. James,