From Knoxville

The forecast is looking like $1 Busch Light cans in celebration of Budweiser Night at Knoxville Raceway this Saturday, May 4. National Beverage Day is Monday, May 6, so why not honor your favorite cold one a few nights early?

Hot Laps for Budweiser Night are scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m., local time. Adult tickets are $15, teens $10 and children 12 and under are free.