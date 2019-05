BLOOMINGTON, In. (May 3, 2019) — The Bob Kinser Memorial scheduled for Friday at Bloomington Speedway was postponed due to saturated grounds until August 30th. The event will feature Non-Wing sprint Cars, MMSA Mini Sprints, UMP Modifieds, and UMP Street Stocks.

The next event at Bloomington Speedway is the Josh Burton Memorial on Friday May 24th featuring the Midwest Sprint Car Series, Midgets, and UMP Modifieds.