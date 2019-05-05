Nygaard Wins Midwest Power Tour Feature at Cedar Lake

Midwest Power Series
Cedar Lake Speedway
New Richmond, WI
Saturday May 4, 2019
Heat Race #1:
1. 33-James Broty
2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy
3. 1D-Kaleb Johnson
4. 9N-Wade Nygaard
5. 33B-Scott Broty
7. 37-Sye Anderson
8. 91A-Reed Allex
Heat Race #2:
1. 50-Chase Viebrock
2. 3-Jamey Ogston
3. 1B-Ryan Bowers
4. 20G-Chris Graf
5. 99-John Schulz
6. 15C-Carter Chevalier
Dash:
1. 50-Chase Viebrock
2. 21K-Thomas Kennedy
3. 1D-Kaleb Johnson
4. 1B-Ryan Bowers
5. 33-James Broty
6. 3-Jamey Ogston
Feature:
1. 9N-Wade Nygaard
2. 50-Chase Viebrock
3. 1B-Ryan Bowers
4. 21K-Thomas Kennedy
5. 1D-Kaleb Johnson
6. 99-John Schulz
7. 20G-Chris Graf
8. 3-Jamey Ogston
9. 33B-Scott Broty
10. 15C-Carter Chevalier
11. 91A-Reed Allex
DNF. 33-James Broty
14. 37-Sye Anderson
